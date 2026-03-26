Padres’ Yu Darvish starts regular season on the restricted list

SAN DIEGO — Padres right-hander Yu Darvish was placed on the restricted list on Wednesday as the team announced its 26-man opening day roster.

Darvish, who is currently recovering from right elbow surgery, will be forced to miss the 2026 season. With three years remaining on his contract and retirement still unknown, it doesn’t seem very likely if he’ll attempt to make a return to the team.

Back in October, Darvish underwent UCL repair with an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, which sparked the conversation of a potential retirement but the rumors were quickly refuted by the 39-year-old.

“You may have seen an article, and although I am leaning towards voiding the contract, there’s still a lot that has to be talked over with the Padres so the finer details are yet to be decided," Darvish said. “Also I will not be announcing my retirement yet."

“Right now, I am fully focused on my rehab for my elbow, and if I get to a point where I can throw again, I will start from scratch again to compete. If once I get to that point I feel I can’t do that, I will announce my retirement."

You may have seen an article, and although I am leaning towards voiding the contract, there’s still a lot that has to be talked over with the Padres so the finer details are yet to be decided.

Also I will not be announcing my retirement yet.

Right now I am fully focused on my… — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) January 24, 2026

Despite the Padres avoiding Darvish’s slated $15 million salary in 2026, players that are placed on the restricted list remain under contract and are unavailable for various reasons and are subject to MLB’s approval.

There is also no set amount of time that a player is required to spend on the list.

Despite still having a locker in the clubhouse at Petco Park, his absence allowed right-hander Walker Buehler and first baseman Ty France to make the Padres 40-man roster.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune’s Kevin Acee, the Padres were well aware that Darvish wasn’t going to take his 2026 salary for several months. In addition, the move will not free up any additional money for the ball club.

The Padres have known Yu Darvish was not going to accept his 2026 salary for several months.

So that was part of their budgeting for this offseason. His going on the restricted list does not free up $15 million. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) March 26, 2026

Darvish did have a prior history on the restricted list, as he was placed in 2024 for what the team described as “a personal matter involving his family." After missing a couple of months, he later returned to the team near the end of the season. However, the situation this time around are different with Darvish expecting to miss the season.

During the World Baseball Classic, Darvish was with Team Japan and shortly was present at Padres camp this spring. Over 13 seasons with the Rangers, Dodgers, Cubs and Padres, he has owns a 115-93 record with a 3.65 ERA and 2,075 strikeouts. He also has the most all-time wins between MLB and Japan’s NPB with 208.

This transaction makes things even more difficult for the Padres starting rotation, who a month ago were confidently torn on who would get the fifth and final starting spot. Now, the current opening day starting rotation will consist of Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Randy Vásquez, which leaves Buehler and Germán Márquez as the fourth and fifth pitcher.

The team also announced on Wednesday that right-hander Joe Musgrove will start the season on the 15-day injured list as he has been managing right elbow inflammation and has been slow-played this spring as he nears his return from Tommy John surgery.

The reoccurring injuries put the Padres in a vulnerable position because it leaves doubted veterans like Buehler and Germán to pitch meaningful innings. In spite of not gaining any additional money, the Padres will have to make a move to acquire another starting pitcher in order to follow up their high power offense in games and to keep pace with teams like Dodgers, Phillies and Mets.