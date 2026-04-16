Shohei Ohtani delivers on Jackie Robinson Day

LOS ANGELES — The symbolism didn’t need to be forced Wednesday night. It was already stitched into every jersey, every base, every number 42 scattered across Major League Baseball.

On the 79th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier on April 15, 1947. Shohei Ohtani’s right arm and the left-handed thunder of a rookie who is quickly making himself impossible to ignore.

Ohtani sets the tone — and the standard

There was no Ohtani in the lineup. No DH. No bat to extend that 48-game on-base streak.

It didn’t matter.

“I was a little surprised at first,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton about being used strictly as a pitcher. “But I understood it and just locked in.”

Locked in looked like 98 mph to open the game, blowing a fastball past Francisco Lindor to set the tone.

Ohtani leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball, more than in his first two starts, and carved through the Mets for much of the night. Through three innings, he allowed just one baserunner while piling up five strikeouts. Efficient. Overpowering. Familiar.

Even when things wobbled in the fifth, a pair of walks, an RBI double from MJ Melendez snapping his 33-inning scoreless streak, Ohtani didn’t unravel.

He recalibrated.

Strikeout of Tommy Pham. Flyout from Lindor. Damage contained.

Shohei Ohtani strikes out the side in the 6th! He's got 10 Ks tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EJETkEGN6g — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2026

By the time Ohtani walked off after the sixth, he had delivered his most complete outing of the season:

6 IP

1 ER

2 H

2 BB

10 K

22 whiffs

A 0.50 ERA now sits next to his name. Early, yes. But not insignificant.

If this is what a “pitching-only” version of Ohtani looks like, the rest of the league has a problem.

The understudy steals the scene

For six innings, the Dodgers led quietly. A two-run shot from Hyeseong Kim in the second inning. A solo homer by Teoscar Hernández in the sixth inning. Clean, controlled baseball.

Then the eighth inning happened. Single. Walk. Single. Bases loaded. No outs.

And stepping in, the man filling Ohtani’s usual role, Dalton Rushing.

First pitch. Gone.

A grand slam off Devin Williams that turned a comfortable lead into a rout and introduced Rushing to a larger audience in one swing.

“Twenty minutes before first pitch he told me, ‘Hey, go hit a home run today,’” Rushing said. “I said, ‘Alright, Sho. I got you.’ … Sure enough, it happened.”

Ohtani’s review?

“We had a really good DH today.”

That might qualify as an understatement of the night.

Rushing is now hitting .529 with four home runs and an OPS north of 1.900. His last three games read like a video game line: 7-for-12, three homers, six RBIs.

Asked about borrowing Ohtani’s spot in the order, Rushing didn’t overplay it.

“I’m not getting used to it, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “But he told me to hit a homer for him, and I guess it worked out.”

Roberts, when asked if Rushing had earned more DH time, laughed.

“Yeah… Shohei will be back Friday.”

A staff in sync, a team rolling

Lost in the offensive burst and Ohtani’s brilliance is what this rotation just did to the Mets over three games:

21.2 innings.2 earned runs.29 strikeouts.

From Justin Wrobleski to Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Ohtani, it was a statement series for a staff that’s starting to look relentless.

Add in late insurance from Kyle Tucker — his first home run at Dodger Stadium in blue — and the Dodgers turned the final game into an 8-2 finish that felt inevitable long before the last out.

Echoes of history, hints of October

The Dodgers are 14-4. The last times they started this well in Los Angeles? 1977. 1981. 2021.

Two pennants. One championship. One deep October run.

It’s April, and none of that guarantees anything. But on a night that honored Robinson’s legacy, resilience, excellence, breaking expectations, this team looked like it’s chasing something more than just another good start.

Ohtani is building a Cy Young case on the mound. Rushing is forcing his way into the conversation. The lineup doesn’t seem to have holes. The rotation is dealing.

An off day on Thursday for the Dodgers as they are set to begin a four-game series on Friday in Colorado.