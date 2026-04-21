Three Mock Panic Trades for MLB’s Struggling Contenders

The Mets Pay Full Freight for the Rafael Devers Experience

TL;DR – As is tradition, there’s panic in Queens. The Mets are off to a slow start, and this time, the problem is obvious. Juan Soto is hurt, and the lineup around him… really misses Juan Soto.

The Mets have just two qualified hitters with a wRC+ over wRC+ (Luis Robert Jr. and Francisco Alvarez). Their three big offseason additions, Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, and Jorge Polanco, are all sitting under 65.

Uncle Stevie is tweeting. The fanbase wants David Stearns tried for war crimes after moving on from franchise fixtures like Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. The torches and pitchforks are out at Citi Field.

They need a solution. Fast.

The Trade

Mets receive: Rafael Devers

Giants receive: Jonathan Santucci, Elian Peña (Giants eat part of the contract)

The Skinny

Rafael Devers has already been part of one panic trade in the last year, shipped from Boston to San Francisco, and he’s continued to do what he always does.

Devers has posted a wRC+ over 125 in each of the last five seasons and cleared 30 home runs three times in that span. The bat is bankable. Everything else? That’s a little more complicated.

He’s been vocal about his defensive role, had some public friction with teammates, and generally carries a “You’re going to have to live with some things” reputation. It’s not for everyone.

But for a team in this spot? It might have to be.

Devers immediately becomes the best hitter in this lineup while Soto is sidelined and still profiles as a middle-of-the-order force when he returns. He also lets the Mets move Jorge Polanco off first base, turning a problem spot into a clear offensive strength.

The defense is what it is. But at first base, that’s a trade-off you’ll live with every time.

From San Francisco’s perspective, this is about reading the room. The Giants are off to a sluggish start, the vibes aren’t great, and their manager is already airing some clubhouse tension publicly. That’s not nothing. If there’s even a small appetite to pivot, this is the kind of deal that makes sense.

They have Bryce Eldridge waiting in Triple-A as a natural replacement at first base with real upside. Elian Peña gives them a potential star, already flashing it at Single-A, while Jonathan Santucci becomes their top pitching prospect overnight and could realistically impact the big league staff by September.

However, the real key here is the money.

Devers is owed roughly $28.7 million annually through 2033. That’s a massive commitment for a bat-first player with some questions attached. If the Giants are willing to eat part of that deal, the return gets meaningfully stronger. Suddenly, this becomes a very real conversation.

While Devers might not be a perfect fit in Queens, this isn’t about clean roster construction for the Mets. This is about stopping the bleeding before a bad April turns into something worse.

It’s panic season, baby. And for a team and fanbase that embody April panic like no other, this move fits a little too perfectly.

Panic Meter: 8.9

Like the patrons who find themselves the last ones at the bar when the lights come on, these two are a match made in panic heaven. The Giants aren’t desperate to move Devers, but they’re not hanging up the phone. The Mets need offense before David Stearns gets an ulcer.