Top 10 Third Basemen for the 2026 Fantasy Baseball Season

Third base is one of the more stacked positions in this year’s draft, especially with Bo Bichette entering the mix. The top 10 has been a fixture for a number of veterans with Hall of Fame resumes, pushing many great options to the honorable mention list.

Jose Ramirez has been cemented at the top of the list for a number of years. A world-class player with a blend of power and speed, paired with the level of consistency you need to win your league. But, there’s a non-zero chance Junior Caminero could claim that spot before too long.

This is where you will find the power to fill your lineup. Most players in the top 10 are a threat for at least 25 home runs, with some pushing closer to 40. Bounce backs, stable veterans, and younger players with upside. This list has it all.

We created this list of the top 10 third basemen in baseball by pulling directly from our top 200, ranking all of the best players to draft for Fantasy Baseball in 2026.

There were actually 15 players with third-base eligibility who found their way onto our top 200, with the following five ending up just outside the top 10.

Honorable Mentions:

Addison Barger No. 155, Isaac Parades No. 170, Colson Mongtomery No. 185, Royce Lewis No. 191, Noelvi Marte No. 194

1. Jose Ramirez – 3B – Cleveland Guardians Age in 2026 : 33

: 33 2025 Stats: 158 G, 673 PA, .283/.360/.503, 30 HR, 85 RBI, 103 R, 44 SB Despite consistently low EVs and below-average bat speed, Jose Ramirez hit 30 home runs yet again in 2025 and stole a career-best 44 bases. He’s been a model of consistency for years and a no-doubt mid-first round draft pick. It’s fair to wonder when regression may come at 33 years of age, but Ramirez certainly showed no signs of slowing down last year.

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2. Junior Caminero – 3B – Tampa Bay Rays Age in 2026 : 22

: 22 2025 Stats: 154 G, 653 PA, .264/.311/.535, 45 HR, 110 RBI, 93 R, 7 SB Junior Caminero isn’t as polished of a hitter as Guerrero but strikes out less than Kurtz, which is how he finds himself sandwiched between the top-two first basemen in our rankings. Caminero’s bat speed (78.5 mph) was second in all of baseball last season and he hit 45 home runs. It’s fair to wonder how the Rays’ move back to the Trop will impact him after playing last season in a humid, outdoor environment. 3. Manny Machado – 3B – San Diego Padres Age in 2026 : 33

: 33 2025 Stats: 159 G, 678 PA, .275/.335/.460, 27 HR, 95 RBI, 91 R, 14 SB Manny Machado has been as steady as they come in terms of health and production for years now. He stole 14 bases last season for the first time since 2018, which gives managers even more of an incentive to start considering him in the third round of drafts. Ad

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4. Austin Riley – 3B – Atlanta Braves Age in 2026 : 29

: 29 2025 Stats: 102 G, 447 PA, .260/.309/.428, 16 HR, 54 RBI, 54 R, 2 SB After hitting 37 homers in 2023, Austin Riley has been less productive and more banged-up in each of the past two seasons. He still has top-tier power potential: his average exit velocity (92.3 mph), barrel rate (15.2%) and bat speed (75.9 mph) were all in the top 10% of major leaguers last year. If he could cut down on the strikeouts, it’s easy to see Riley making a big impact in 2026. 5. Maikel Garcia – 3B – Kansas City Royals Age in 2026 : 26

: 26 2025 Stats: 160 G, 666 PA, .286/.351/.449, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 81 R, 23 SB Maikel Garcia took a big step forward in 2025, more than doubling his home run output from seven to 16. His stolen base output fell from 37 to 23 bags, but at this price you aren’t banking on him carrying you in steals. Garcia has the bat-to-ball ability that inspires confidence in him being a top-100 player. Ad

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6. Alex Bregman – 3B – Chicago Cubs Age in 2026: 32 2025 Stats: 114 G, 495 PA, .273/.360/.462, 18 HR, 62 RBI, 64 R, 1 SB To be frank, we don’t care where Alex Bregman plays in 2026. That’s how good, and consistent, the production has been. He presents a high floor and although the power is not going to stand out, it’s enough. There’s still a few more years left before father time claims some regression. 7. Bo Bichette – 3B – New York Mets Age in 2026 : 28

: 28 2025 Stats: 139 G, 628 PA, .311/.357/.483, 18 HR, 94 RBI, 78 R, 4 SB Bo Bichette bounced back from his worst season in 2024 to arguably his best in 2025. We think 2024 can be tossed out the window after seeing Bichette get back to what made him such a great player in years prior. High average, low strikeout rate, around 20 home runs. No matter where he plays you can draft a comfortable baseline of production. Ad

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8. Eugenio Suarez – 3B – Cincinnati Reds Age in 2026 : 34

: 34 2025 Stats: 159 G, 657 PA, .228/.298/.526, 49 HR, 118 RBI, 91 R, 4 SB Eugenio Suarez hits dingers. He’s great at finding the barrel and has over 300 career home runs. There are some concerns, his average bat speed and well-below average strikeout rate don’t point to another near-50 homer season. It’s probably reasonable to hope for 30 homers with a .230 average from the veteran. 9. Jordan Westburg – 2B,3B – Baltimore Orioles Age in 2026 : 27

: 27 2025 Stats: 85 G, 352 PA, .265/.313/.457, 17 HR, 41 RBI, 59 R, 1 SB Jordan Westburg is a difficult player to rank. We see a high floor player in a great lineup with a lot of run production opportunity, enough power to justify the ranking, and positional flexibility that helps build your team. Just how high is his ceiling? A healthy 162 could see him reach 30 home runs. His OBP does take a little off his value. Ad

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