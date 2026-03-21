What Does the Best Version of the Padres Lineup Look Like for 2026?

The ceiling of the San Diego Padres is a World Series title, a goal that A.J. Preller and the front office have pursued for years. Preller has made numerous splash trades and signings in an effort to bring San Diego its first championship.

With most of the roster returning, Preller addressed the remaining holes through several low-risk signings. As spring training winds down, the team’s core starters are beginning to solidify and will likely receive the majority of the playing time.

The Padres’ lineup features a variety of offensive pieces, giving first-year manager Craig Stammen multiple ways to construct the order. Barring injuries and assuming players perform near their level from last season, the question becomes: what is the best possible version of the Padres lineup?

1. Xander Bogaerts: SS

Holding down the most important position on the infield and leading off is Xander Bogaearts. So, why do I think he could thrive as the leadoff hitter? His offensive rebound gives me some promise that while he won’t be the prolific offensive threat he was in Boston, he is still capable of being a productive hitter.

Bogaerts no longer possesses the ability to create hard contact, but he makes up for that with his bat-to-ball skills. His 36.7% launch angle sweet spot (72nd percentile) and his 29% squared-up rate (78th percentile) indicate he is capable of making solid contact.

Paired with his chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate all ranking at or above the 70th percentile, it shows that Bogaerts has the plate discipline and contact ability needed to set the table.

2. Jackson Merrill: CF

Patrolling center field for the Padres is Jackson Merrill. Following his breakout rookie campaign, a trio of trips to the injured list hindered him from building off of his first-year success. Now healthy and right, Merrill slots second in the order.

Despite his down year, Merrill remained an above-average hitter with a 112 OPS+. His 42.6% launch-angle sweet spot (99th percentile) coupled with his 13% barrel rate (82nd percentile) makes Merrill a very capable run producer.

The one hole in Merrill’s game is his approach, ranking near the bottom in chase (7th percentile) and whiff rate (31st percentile). While Merrill’s aggressiveness at the plate is a strength, remaining a bit more patient could unlock another level of production, potentially putting him near the 100-RBI mark this season.

Coming off of a standout performance in the World Baseball Classic, Fernando Tatis Jr. looks poised for an MVP season. In six games, he slashed .400/.538/.700 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

While he did bat leadoff in the WBC and for all of last season, sliding Tatis to third could unlock the Padres’ offense. He made tremendous strides in his approach, posting career bests in walk rate (12.9%), strikeout rate (18.7%), and chase rate (24.4). Now, if he can put the power together with the improvements in his approach, you are looking at potentially a 9-WAR season.

What lacked for Tatis was creating launch, ranking in the fourth percentile in launch angle sweet spot. Despite that, he ranks at the top of the league in hard-hit rate (93rd percentile) and average exit velocity (95th percentile).

If he can get close to league average in launch, he will find himself pushing through the .900 OPS threshold and driving in over 100 runs.

4. Manny Machado: 3B

The team’s captain will slide into the fourth spot of the order, and there isn’t much to say for Manny Machado. Since he signed with the team in via free agency in 2019, all he has done is hit.

In seven seasons, he has slashed .275/.340/.485, averaging 28 home runs and 90 RBI.

Machado is as consistent as they come. If he simply continues to be himself this season, the results will speak for themselves.

5. Gavin Sheets: 1B

Gavin Sheets was a revelation for the Padres, reaching career bests in average, home runs, and RBI. The hope is that Sheets can build off of his breakout year and become a consistent threat in the lineup.

Putting Sheets in the five hole gives Machado protection in the order, while giving Sheets plenty of chances to drive in runs.

He should remain in the lineup regardless of the handedness of the opposing arm, with his splits being very similar; the only difference is a drop in slugging against lefties.

If he can tap into the power a bit more, that may come with more swing-and-miss, but the Padres will gladly take it if Sheets continues to evolve as a hitter. In this role in the lineup, his job is to provide power and drive in runs.

6. Ramon Laureano: LF

If it weren’t for Tatis and Machado, Ramon Laureano would be hitting third or fourth in the order.

After slightly closing off his stance and moving back in the box, Laureano had his best offensive season in years.

His 13.8% barrel rate (85th percentile) and his 49.1% hard-hit rate (84th percentile) were career bests. Even more impressive was his .518 expected slug (93rd percentile), which closely mirrored his actual .512 mark, indicating his production was no fluke.

If he can continue to create hard contact while maintaining his launch angle, Lareano will be among the best No. 6 hitters in the league, giving tremendous length to the order.

7. Jake Cronenworth: 2B

After being rumored in trade talks all offseason, Jake Cronenworth is here to stay. He remained productive last season with a .744 OPS with 11 home runs, and that is the kind of production the Padres will need out of him. Anything more would be a welcome bonus.

While his bat is inconsistent, his ability to get on base is not. His 13.4% walk rate is near the top of the league, and he doesn’t chase or whiff often.

Having Cronenworth consistently getting on base while supplying decent offense in the seventh spot gives the bottom of the lineup opportunities to keep innings alive and bring him home.

For the DH spot in the order, it will depend on the lineup’s needs.

Miguel Andujar should be a lock to start against lefties after posting a .987 OPS against southpaws last season. Additionally, if the team is struggling with strikeouts, his 17.8% whiff rate (86th percentile) and 14.4% strikeout rate (87th percentile) could help balance the lineup.

If the need is power, this is where Nick Castellanos can slot in. Over the last five seasons, he has averaged 23 home runs and 85 RBI. Yes, his play has dipped, but batting eighth in the order could help rejuvenate his bat with less pressure.

Padres fans could become very accustomed to seeing Andujar or Castellanos driving in Laureano and Cronenworth this season.

9. Freddy Fermin: C

Not a knock against Freddy Fermin, but his primary role is defense. His value comes from handling the pitching staff, framing pitches, and controlling the running game behind the plate.

However, he has shown flashes of being close to a league-average hitter. With consistent playing time and a full season of at-bats, Fermin could develop into a reliable offensive contributor at the bottom of the lineup.

If he can maintain solid defense while providing even league-average production with the bat, it would be a significant boost for the Padres’ lineup depth.

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