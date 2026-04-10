Best NBA Bets Friday, April 10: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Friday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. With just two days left in the regular season, finding top-tier value can be a grind, but I’ve managed to identify two plays that I feel very strongly about tonight.

Let’s dive in!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Karl-Anthony Towns to Record 14+ Rebounds (+152) vs. Toronto Raptors

Towns has punished Toronto on the glass all season, posting rebound totals of 12, 22, and 16 in the first three meetings while consistently controlling the paint and cleaning up second-chance opportunities. KAT’s 11.9 rebounds per game average already puts him in range of this number, and this matchup has clearly brought out one of his strongest edges. Both the Knicks and Raptors are still battling for playoff seeding, so there’s little reason to expect a reduced workload, which only strengthens the case for Towns to log heavy minutes and stay active on the boards. If New York dictates the interior the way it has in this matchup all year, Towns has a strong path to another monster rebounding night.

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Best Bet #2: UTA Cody Williams to Score 25+ Points (+164) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

With the Jazz fully committing to the tank, second-year wing Cody Williams has stepped into a featured offensive role to close out the season. The former first-round pick has scored 25+ points in two of his last five outings and should face minimal resistance against a fellow tanking Grizzlies squad that is bleeding an average of 131 points over their last ten games. In a matchup boasting a hilariously high 247.5 total, backing Williams to carry the scoring load is another fantastic plus-money wager to lock in.

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