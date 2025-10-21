ESPN Ranks the Top 15 NBA Players for the 2025-26 Season: List & Reaction

My Reaction

To ESPN's credit, the list is genuinely solid. However, I would propose two key changes.

First, Giannis Antetokoumpo's elite production and decorated resume, including an NBA title, a Finals MVP, two league MVPs, and a Defensive Player of the Year honor, should place him ahead of Luka Doncic.

Second, Anthony Davis deserves a spot in the top ten. Durability concerns aside, Davis's statistical profile is historically elite. As ESPN notes, last season was the 11th time in his career that Davis averaged at least 20 points, two blocks, and one steal. That is second only to Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, since blocks and steals became official statistics in the 1973-74 season. Such consistent, two-way dominance merits a top-ten ranking, bumping out Jalen Brunson due to the point guard's defensive liabilities.

