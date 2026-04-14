How a shattered Lakers team built something unbreakable

LOS ANGELES––The NBA does not care about your missing pieces.

Their lights hum regardless of whether you’re healthy and whole or battered and bruised.

They burn cold and white, illuminating only what is present—not what is missing.

And what stood before them on Sunday evening in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-107 victory over the Utah Jazz, at crypto.com Arena was no longer a frayed rope, ready to snap, but a braided cord, three strands thick, refusing to break under tension.

The number zero carries a ton of tension:

Zero Luka Dončić in warmups. Zero Austin Reaves on the bench.

Zero timeline for either to return. And yet the rope—the one JJ Redick keeps quoting from a Dermot Kennedy song—did not break.

Because it was never a single rope.

It was a cord. A three-braided cord. And a cord of three strands is not easily broken.

Not because any single fiber is unbreakable, but because braided fibers distribute the load. When tension pulls one direction, the others cross-weave against it, creating friction that becomes strength.

The 2025-26 Los Angeles Lakers discovered this physics not in triumph but in fracture.

Los Angeles’ original cord had been two-stranded: Luka Dončić at 33.5 points per night, Austin Reaves at 23.3.

Thick fibers, tightly twisted, carrying the full weight of expectation.

But two strands, no matter how strong, snap when the torque exceeds their combined tolerance.

When the hamstring gave and the oblique tore—when the training staff began using phrases like “no clear timeframe"—that dual-cord structure did what two-strand cords do: it frayed.

Then came the braiding.

LeBron James moved like a man who has forgotten how to be forgotten.

In Year 23, he is the first strand.

Not the thickest anymore, but the most tested—the golden fiber that holds tensile strength when the load shifts.

Against Utah, he played 17 minutes like a man who understands that legacy is not a burden but a binding force: 18 points, six assists, three steals, each theft an accumulation of decades that cannot be taught, only woven in over time.

James amassed six points, three assists and two steals in the first seven minutes.

One theft became a layup. Another became an Ayton alley-oop that rattled the rim like a warning shot.

James sat the entire second half—precautionary, because at 41, precautionary is a love language—and still showcased what has typified his historic career.

Alone, James is one strand. Strong. Legendary.

But alone? Snappable.

He is the longitudinal fiber, running the full length of the rope, holding the core tension. The golden strand that has been tested for 23 years and still refuses to yield.

Deandre Ayton has spent his career as a question mark wrapped in a max contract.

Is he engaged? Does he care? Will he rebound or will he wander?

Now, Ayton is the Lakers’ second strand—the weight-bearer, the interior presence that prevents the braid from elongating into weakness.

He scored 22 points and 10 rebounds against Utah. But more importantly, he denied.

“Close out possessions," Ayton said. “Don’t give them second chances."

This is the quiet violence of the braided cord: not the spectacular dunk, but the friction of defensive positioning, the way a thick fiber resists compression when pulled taut.

“I really just wanted to be on the boards," Ayton said. “Knowing they didn’t have no rim protection. Close out possessions. Don’t give them second chances."

That’s the quiet violence of Ayton’s game. Not the dunks. The denial.

He grabbed offensive rebounds. He sealed defenders. He ran the floor like a man who finally understood that effort is a choice, not a mood—the physical strand providing lateral resistance against the forces trying to stretch the cord thin.

Ayton is the heavy fiber, the weight-bearer—the strand that prevents the stretch, the interior presence that keeps the braid from elongating into weakness.

“How badly do you need a healthy Luka and a healthy Austin?" a reporter asked.

“Most definitely badly," Ayton said. “You just named two guys that is basically half and half of the whole team."

Half and half. But not the whole. Because the whole is three strands.

Marcus Smart—the cross-weave, the perpendicular loop that locks the other two in place, had 10 assists.

Not a typo. Ten.

His second consecutive game in double figures, arms out like a scarecrow, directing traffic he never expected to direct.

The same Marcus Smart who built a career on diving into scorers’ tables and taking charges that would crack marble, found Ayton on rolls.

He found Rui on cuts.

He found Luke Kennard—limited minutes, precautionary rest—on a weakside swing that felt like a reminder: I’ve been here before.

“That’s a big reason we wanted to bring Smart here," Redick said. “Not just for his defense. He’s graded out well as a secondary playmaker."

Secondary. But on this night, primary.

Smart ran the offense like a man who has read the same book so many times he no longer needs the pages.

He didn’t force. He didn’t hunt his own shot. He just wove.

In the geometry of the cord, Smart is the strand that loops perpendicular to the others, creating the diamond pattern that locks the other two in place.

Without him, LeBron’s experience and Ayton’s presence remain parallel threads, vulnerable to shear forces.

With him, they become braided—three distinct textures (legacy, presence, and connection) creating friction that becomes tensile strength.

“I’m a big believer that things happen for a reason," Smart said. “We’re in the place we’re supposed to be because that’s where we’re supposed to be. We can’t control certain things. That’s part of life."

Part of life. Part of a season that saw the Lakers finish with a record that feels like a magic trick.

Dončić missed games. Reaves missed games.

James missed the opening two weeks with sciatica and still played 60 of the remaining 68.

Jake LaRavia played all 82—one of only 18 NBA players to do so.

Compared to the frenetic pace of the NBA, Los Angeles was glacial (22nd in the league); their defense–– average (11th in opponent points).

The whole operation was held together with duct tape and desperation.

And yet. Three strands. Not easily broken.

But the mathematics of Ecclesiastes is scalable.

A cord of three strands is not easily broken, but a rope of seven?

That becomes cable. That becomes unbreakable.

The braiding continued.

So there is Rui Hachimura, the reinforcing strand—scored 22 points and 10 rebounds, playing three different roles in three different months, yet braiding himself into whatever gap required filling.

When asked for the key, Hachimura put it simply.

“Chemistry. I talk a lot about chemistry. We all need each other. This year we had good chemistry. That’s why we got this [fourth] seed."

Chemistry. The invisible fourth strand. The one that braids the other three together.

There is Jake LaRavia, the iron fiber—all 82 games, diving for loose balls in contests that meant nothing, providing the consistent baseline that allows the brighter strands to shine without snapping.

Redick called it “a huge accomplishment. He takes a lot of pride in taking care of himself."

There is Nick Smith Jr., the new fiber tested under load—freshly signed that morning to a two-year contract, 12 points that night, his first call to his parents confirming that he, too, could bear playoff tension without fraying.

“It’s been a long year for me," Smith said. “I’m just trying to enjoy the process."

Fourteen players played. Fourteen scored. The Lakers assisted on 34 baskets, shot 55 percent from the field and turned the ball over only 12 times.

They played like a team that has finally stopped asking who is missing and started asking who is here.

They did not merely survive the absence of their two strongest fibers; they learned to braid the remaining strands into a configuration that physics favors.

The process. The same process that saw the Lakers lose Dončić and Reaves in the same week.

The same process that forced Redick to say, “We lost two of our brothers" without flinching.

The same process that left a 53-win team entering the playoffs without its two leading scorers and absolutely no idea when—or if—they’d return.

But here is the difference between a rope and a cord.

A rope is one thing. Cut it in the middle and it falls.

A cord is three things. Cut one strand and the other two hold. Cut two and the third still grips.

Cut all three? That’s not a cord anymore.

That’s surrender. And these Lakers have not surrendered.

“We don’t know how far we can go," Smart said. “But we’re going to fight till we can’t fight no more."

Till the cord frays. Till the strands thin. But not till they break.

The Jazz, poor Utah, never stood a chance.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 29 points and 17 rebounds for a team that has now lost 60 games in consecutive seasons.

The Jazz are the ghost at the feast—present, but not really there.

The Lakers are present. And incomplete. And somehow still standing.

Redick was asked about the next five days. About health. About spirit.

About how you prepare a team for a playoff series when your two best players are in street clothes.

“Spirit and health," Redick said. “This team needs a great spirit. And we need our remaining guys to be healthy."

He did not mention the cord. He did not need to.

The cord was on the floor: LeBron’s 18 points in 17 minutes. Ayton’s double-double. Smart’s 10 assists. Rui’s 22 and 10. LaRavia’s 82nd game. Smith’s 12 points off a same-day contract.

The Lakers have played like a team that has finally stopped asking who is missing and started asking who is here.

The answer: everyone who is left. And everyone who is left is enough.

“It’s a total different team now," Ayton said. “But we’re sticking to the togetherness part of it."

Togetherness. That’s the braid. That’s the cord. That’s the difference between a top-heavy contender and a bottom-up survival story.

The 2025-26 Lakers finished 53-29, fourth in the West, first in the Pacific—a record that contradicts the arithmetic of loss.

They averaged 116.3 points while surrendering 114.6, precise and perilous.

They played at the 22nd-fastest pace, slow and deliberate, not because they were weak, but because braided cords work through friction—through the deliberate resistance of fiber against fiber.

“The playoffs to me are all about resiliency," Redick said. “You may get down in a series. You may get down in a game. The team that is unwilling to let go of the rope for the longest amount of time—that’s the team that wins."

Against Utah—their 131-107 victory was little more than a formality against a team limping toward 60 losses—the Lakers did not merely hold the rope.

They wove it.

They took what remained and created a cord structure that carries weight differently than the original two-star design.

But here is the paradox the Lakers proved: half plus half equals one, but three strands braided create something greater than the arithmetic sum.

The Lakers open the playoffs Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Houston.

Luka won’t play. Austin won’t play.

The arena will be full anyway, the lights humming their indifferent song, illuminating a team that has stopped asking who is missing and started asking who is here.

And somewhere in the locker room, before they take the floor, someone will say the words that have carried them through 82 games, through injuries, through doubt, through the long dark of a season that took everything but their will.

A cord of three strands is not easily broken.

“We don’t know how far we can go," Smart said. “But we’re going to fight till we can’t fight no more."

James. Ayton. Smart. Three strands. One cord. No breaks. Not yet. Not ever.

“I think it went well," Ayton said of the regular season. “Unfortunately, we had a lot of bad injuries. But the way we approached it? Let adversity settle in. You see the outcome. We didn’t do too bad."

Too bad would have been 40 wins and a lottery pick.

Too bad would have been finger-pointing and trade demands. Too bad would have been a rope that snapped.

Instead, they braided. Instead, they survived.

Instead, they face the Rockets with a cord of three strands and a coach who refuses to let go.

Redick, who has coached three different teams in one season and quoted Dermot Kennedy about not letting go of the rope, now faces his ultimate test.

“Spirit and health," Redick said. “This team needs a great spirit. And we need our remaining guys to be healthy."

He did not mention the cord. He did not need to. It was on the floor: James’ longitudinal strength, Ayton’s lateral resistance, Smart’s binding torque, with Hachimura, LaRavia, and Smith reinforcing the pattern — crossed over and under, pulled tight against the tension—and creating a cord structure that carries weight differently than the original two-star design.

The victory over Utah was not a triumph of individual brilliance but of distributed load-bearing.

“There’s always another opportunity to grow," Redick said. “Another opportunity that will test me."

Test the coach. Test the strands. Test the cord.

A cord of three strands is not easily broken, not due to the strength of any single fiber, but because braided fibers distribute the load. When tension pulls in one direction, the others cross-weave against it, creating friction that becomes strength.

The Lakers were broken. Then they were braided. Now they face the Rockets with a cord of three strands and a refusal to snap.

Till the cord frays. Till the strands thin. But not till they break.

The cord will not break. Because a cord of three strands—of seven strands, of fourteen strands—is not easily broken.

Not when each fiber remembers the tension it has already survived.

Not when the braiding becomes a habit.

Not when the lights keep humming, and the clock keeps owing, and the boy from Akron keeps wiping his palms on his shorts like he’s still got something left to prove.

The rope didn’t snap. It just learned how to hold itself together.

“We didn’t do too bad," Ayton said.

Too bad would have been the rope snapping. Instead, Los Angeles wove.

Instead, they survived. Instead, they are here—three strands, one cord, no breaks. Not yet. Not ever.