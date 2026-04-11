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NBA · 4 hours ago

Lakers waive Kobe Bufkin, open up playoff roster spot

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Lakers waived Kobe Bufkin on Thursday, parting ways with the third-year guard as the franchise looks to adjust its roster ahead of the postseason.

Bufkin, who originally joined Los Angeles on a 10-day contract on Jan. 13, 2026, earned a standard deal a month later on Feb. 8 after a great campaign for the G-League South Bay Lakers. 

In 16 regular-season appearances (one start), he averaged 2.9 points in 7.4 minutes per game.

The move comes as the Lakers manage regular-season-ending injuries to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, with their playoff availability being uncertain.

With roster flexibility becoming increasingly important ahead of the playoffs, the Lakers opened a spot that could be used to add another ball handler or perimeter defender.

Bufkin’s release signals a potential shift in how the Lakers structure their guard depth entering the final stretch of the season. While he showed flashes in limited minutes, the team appears focused on maximizing experience and reliability in high-leverage postseason scenarios.

With the roster spot now open, several veteran guards remain available in free agency who could draw the Lakers’ attention. 

The top two options to consider for the spot could be Cole Anthony and Lonzo Ball—players with varying levels of shot creation, defense, and experience that could help the Lakers right away.

If they want to go a different route from call handlers, Eric Gordon, Dalano Banton and Chris Boucher are options as well.

The Lakers (51-29) sit No. 4 in the Western Conference and are set to face the Phoenix Suns on Friday in their final back-to-back of the season.

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