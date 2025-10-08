Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 3 hours ago

NBA 2025-26 Top 25 Power Rankings and Finals Odds Preview

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 25. Phoenix Suns

    Why They're Here: Kevin Durant trade leaves rebuild; questions post-departure.

    Finals Odds: +60000

  • 1. Oklahoma City Thunder

    Why They're Here: Defending champs with an untouched young core (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams) all extended long-term; historic point differential last season and elite defense make them favorites to repeat.

    Finals Odds: +210

  • 2. Cleveland Cavaliers

    Why They're Here: East's top seed last year with 64 wins; Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley lead a balanced squad that added Lonzo Ball for depth; poised for a deep run if defense takes another step forward.

    Finals Odds: +650

  • 3. Houston Rockets

    Why They're Here: Massive leap with Kevin Durant's addition to the young core (Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson); second in the West last year, now with elite scoring and rebounding to challenge OKC.

    Finals Odds: +1600

  • 4. Denver Nuggets

    Why They're Here: Nikola Jokic anchors a title contender; offseason additions like Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas boost depth and paint scoring after pushing OKC to seven games in the playoffs.

    Finals Odds: +750

  • 5. New York Knicks

    Why They're Here: Conference Finals appearance last year; new coach Mike Brown could unlock more offense from Jalen Brunson and company, with additions like Jordan Clarkson adding some punch off the bench.

    Finals Odds: +1000

  • 6. Minnesota Timberwolves

    Why They're Here: Back-to-back Conference Finals appearances; Anthony Edwards's growth makes them legitimate threats, with strong clutch play and a stable core intact.

    Finals Odds: +2000

  • 7. Orlando Magic

    Why They're Here: Elite defense (top-three last two years) gets offensive boost from the addition of Desmond Bane; Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner form a rising duo eyeing a top-four East seed.

    Finals Odds: +1800

  • 8. Los Angeles Lakers

    Why They're Here: Luka Doncic-LeBron James pairing, plus Deandre Ayton addition; 50 wins last year signal contender status if health holds in a reloaded West.

    Finals Odds: +1400

  • 9. LA Clippers

    Why They're Here: Deepest roster in the league with veterans like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and new adds (Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul); best defense in quite some time, but age is a concern.

    Finals Odds: +1900

  • 10. Golden State Warriors

    Why They're Here: Stephen Curry-Jimmy Butler-Draymond Green trio shone post-trade; substantial on-off differentials and potential youth steps keep them in the playoff mix.

    Finals Odds: +3000

  • 11. Atlanta Hawks

    Why They're Here: Trae Young surrounded by length and defense via Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, and Dyson Daniels; top shot quality last year; upside is high if health cooperates.

    Finals Odds: +2700

  • 12. San Antonio Spurs

    Why They're Here: Victor Wembanyama enters Year 3 flanked by De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle; playoff return expected if depth holds.

    Finals Odds: +6000

  • 13. Detroit Pistons

    Why They're Here: Cade Cunningham's All-NBA breakout fueled last year's playoff return; young talent like Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren point to 50-win potential. 

    Finals Odds: +3300

  • 14. Milwaukee Bucks

    Why They're Here: Giannis Antetokounmpo-Myles Turner frontcourt fits well; backcourt questions linger, but playoff streak should continue.

    Finals Odds: +5000

  • 15. Dallas Mavericks

    Why They're Here: No.1 overall pick Cooper Flagg joins forces with Anthony Davis; Kyrie Irving's ACL recovery tempers expectations.

    Finals Odds: +4000

  • 16. Memphis Grizzlies

    Why They're Here: Ja Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr. core, retooled with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and picks; health is key after first-round exit.

    Finals Odds: +12500

  • 17. Miami Heat

    Why They're Here: Norman Powell's addition improves roster fit after consecutive early exits; game's top head coach in Erik Spoelstra.

    Finals Odds: +20000

  • 18. Philadelphia 76ers

    Why They're Here: Joel Embiid-Paul George duo plagued by injuries; health questions drop them despite talent.

    Finals Odds: +4000

  • 19. Boston Celtics

    Why They're Here: Jayson Tatum (Achilles) injury creates gap year; traded vets for salary relief, eyeing future bounce-back.

    Finals Odds: +3300

  • 20. Indiana Pacers

    Why They're Here: Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury signals rebuild mode after Finals run; Myles Turner's departure hurts.

    Finals Odds: +10000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 21. Sacramento Kings

    Why They're Here: Sold core but lacks standout moves; mid-West finish likely.

    Finals Odds: +75000

  • 22. Chicago Bulls

    Why They're Here: Perennial play-in team; no significant changes likely keep them in mediocrity.

    Finals Odds: +100000

  • 23. Toronto Raptors

    Why They're Here: Should take steps forward with a healthy Brandon Ingram; building phase.

    Finals Odds: +17500

  • 24. Portland Trail Blazers

    Why They're Here: Young core (Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara) showed late-season promise; playoff hopefuls.

    Finals Odds: +75000

  • 25. Phoenix Suns

    Why They're Here: Kevin Durant trade leaves rebuild; questions post-departure.

    Finals Odds: +60000

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NBA 2025-26 Top 20 Power Rankings and Finals Odds Preview

NBA · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

Ranking the 10 Coolest NBA Players Right Now: Style & Swagger

NBA · 7 days ago

Paul Connor

NBA 2025-26 Preseason Power Rankings and Finals Odds (1-15)

NBA · 12 days ago

Paul Connor

Carton Hands LeBron James the “Narcissism & Egotism Award”

NBA · 26 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NBA 2k26 Global Release: The Top 10 Current Player Ratings

NBA · 1 month ago

Paul Connor

Bleacher Report Ranks the 10 Best European Players in NBA History

NBA · 1 month ago

Paul Connor

Ranking the 10 Best Remaining NBA Free Agents of 2025

NBA · 2 months ago

Paul Connor

Best Performance From Each NBA Lottery Pick In Summer League

NBA · 3 months ago

John Canady

2025 NBA Summer League Player: 10 Worst Player Performances

NBA · 3 months ago

John Canady

Bleacher Report Ranks the Top 10 NBA Players Ever, With One Major Snub

NBA · 3 months ago

Paul Connor