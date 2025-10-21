NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Opening Night

With MLB and NFL seasons currently in the thick of it, the NBA is finally here to join the party. Here are our two best bets to target on Tuesday evening!

Venue: Paycom Arena

Paycom Arena Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: OKC -7 (-106) | Total: 226

OKC -7 (-106) | 226 Moneyline: HOU +220 | OKC -270

The defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder will commence the 2025-26 NBA campaign at home against a rebuilt Houston Rockets team. Naturally, that sets up a reunion with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, who is making his Rockets debut.

Last year, the Thunder were one of the best teams in the league, from start to finish. In terms of scoring, Oklahoma City was ranked fourth on offense (120.5 PPG) and third on defense (107.6 PPG). They are returning most of the same roster for the upcoming season, but reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren are the undisputed leaders. Be that as it may, OKC had seven players average double-digit scoring clips in 2024-25.

Houston’s campaign fell short in the opening round of the playoffs last year. That motivated the organization to revamp its roster. Adding Durant to a young, talented core of players like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun has significant potential. The Rockets are also physical, as this group was ranked sixth best in terms of points allowed (109.8 PPG).

Not only was OKC the pinnacle team in the NBA a year ago, but they also earned the top record against the spread. Overall, the Thunder went 64-38-4 (62.8%) ATS in 2024-25. That rate was even stronger when playing in Oklahoma City, showcasing a 37-15-2 (71.2%) ATS record at home.

With only previous seasons’ data to rely on, I am keeping it simple by laying seven points with the Thunder. The champs have earned that respect, and I’d like to get a better look at Houston’s new offense before offering financial support there.

Best Bet: Thunder -7 (-106)

Venue: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Spread: GS -2.5 (-112) | Total: 226 (-112/-108)

GS -2.5 (-112) | 226 (-112/-108) Moneyline: GS -148 | LAL +126

For the NBA’s most popular All-California rivalry, Tuesday will present the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers from crypto.com Arena. That means we’ll see clashing superstars in Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.

Notably, 23-year veteran LeBron James (back) will miss this opening bid in DTLA. That will put pressure on the Lakers’ role players to carry the load. It should be noted that Los Angeles has gone 56-78 in games that James has missed (since the 2018-19 season).

The Warriors improved their overall defense this offseason by adding wily veteran Al Horford. “Big Al" should mesh well with other physical players on Golden State’s roster, such as Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. The Dubs surrendered just 110.5 PPG last year, eighth in the NBA, and that number is bound to deflate in 2025.

The Lakers were not exactly an offensive powerhouse in 2024, and without “King James" in the lineup, I don’t expect a Lakers explosion on opening night. Doncic will get his, and guard Austin Reeves is a crafty scorer, but Los Angeles brought in seven-footer Deandre Ayton over the summer, who will strengthen their defense before their offense.

I like under 226 total points in the “City of Angels" tonight. A year ago, the Warriors and Lakers were both amongst the league’s bottom-eight teams for over bettors. With the rosters as they currently are, I think we see more action in the half-court as opposed to a back-and-forth track meet.

Best Bet: Under 226 (-108)

Opening Night brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

