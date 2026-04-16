The Lakers are hyperfocused going into playoffs against Rockets

EL SEGUNDO — As the Lakers get ready for Round 1 against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the word “hyperfocus" was Los Angeles’ emphasis for the second practice of the postseason and head coach JJ Redick said the team has been locked in.

“We’re just trying to be hyperfocused right now," Redick said. “That’s been the word of the day for the last couple of days, elevating our focus. We’ve had two fantastic practices."

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With the Lakers down their top two scorers, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, indefinitely, their focus will have to be on the intense level of concentration, as Redick said.

The Rockets present a lot of challenges to their opponents, and rebounding is what they’ve excelled in at an elite level this year. Houston was the No. 1 rated rebounding team in the NBA during the regular season, behind an NBA-best 15.0 offensive rebounds per game.

Houston’s ability to get extra opportunities through rebounding had them as the third best second-chance scoring team, averaging 17.8 second-chance points.

“Rebounding is a part of their DNA. It’s part of each piece of the players’ DNA. They’ve collected a bunch of guys that play like banshees and they crash," Redick said.

Rebounding has been an important piece of what the Lakers have worked on this week with boxing out drills on Monday, according to Redick.

In his fourth season with the Lakers and his fourth playoff appearance, Rui Hachimura knows how important the first game of the playoffs is with home-court advantage.

“We got to get the first one," Hachimura said. “We got to set the tone and bring everything."

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DeAndre Ayton expressed his backflip-like level of excitement for his first playoff game with the Lakers, his first playoff series since the 2022 playoffs with the Suns.

“I’m thinking about the environment, the fans, playing the first game as a Laker in the playoffs," Ayton said. “I am truly excited, I want to do backflips."

Ayton played a career-high 72 games this year, averaging 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting a career-high 67% from the field. The eight-year pro will be one of, if not the biggest piece to the Lakers in the first round, guarding Houston’s star bigman Alperen Şengün.

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Walking into the Lakers practice facility with Young Jeezy blasting loud in the UCLA Health Training Center, most of the Lakers reserves were taking up shots post-practice when media availability arrived.

Reaves was seen again taking free throws for the second day in a row, but this time with his sneakers on from flip flops on Monday.