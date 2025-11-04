Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets, Predictions

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets, beginning with Atlanta Hawks star forward Jalen Johnson.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. ATL PF Jalen Johnson OVER 35.5 PTS + REB + AST (-112) vs. Orlando Magic

Trae Young‘s absence has left one of the highest usage rates in the NBA vacant, and Johnson has been the primary beneficiary. The 23-year-old has cleared this line in back-to-back games, averaging a stellar 22.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in those contests. Johnson has already had a strong start to the season, but without Young, his opportunities as a scorer, rebounder, and secondary facilitator have increased dramatically. Against a Magic team that has been surprisingly shaky on defense to start the year, expect Johnson to keep stuffing the stat sheet.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. PHI PG Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points (-108) @ Chicago Bulls

Maxey is off to a scorching start, averaging nearly 34 points per game (33.7). Tonight, he faces a Bulls team that, despite its 5-1 record, has been inconsistent defensively and will continue to be without its best perimeter defender, Coby White. I don’t see who Chicago has that can keep up with Maxey’s elite speed. As the 76ers’ clear number-one option, he should be in attack mode from the jump.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.