NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Tuesday (November 4)

The NBA season is underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Tuesday’s slate.

Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Where to Watch: CHSN/NBCSPH+

CHSN/NBCSPH+ Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -1.5 (-106) | Total: 239.5 (-114/-106)

CHI -1.5 (-106) | 239.5 (-114/-106) Moneyline: PHI -104 | CHI -112

Out in the Midway, prepare for a clash between the Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) and the Chicago Bulls (5-1) tonight. It may be early, but ahead of Tuesday, these are the Eastern Conference’s top two teams by record.

The Sixers are off to a hot start in Year 3 under head coach Nick Nurse. Presently, Philadelphia is operating with a lethal offense. To this point, they have averaged 125.7 PPG, the second-highest in the NBA. 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey is putting up career-best numbers right now (33.7 PPG), as he is converting from beyond the three-point line at a blistering 46.4% clip. Of course, center Joel Embiid (17.3 PPG/5.3 RPG) is still there to enforce his veteran presence in the paint.

Chicago has been a pleasant surprise out of the gate. In 2025-26, Billy Donovan‘s group has churned out 121.7 PPG: seventh overall. The international tandem of Josh Giddey and Nikola Vučević leads the Bulls. Giddey has already posted four double-doubles, averaging 22.2 PPG, 8.7 APG, and 9.3 RPG. Meanwhile, Vučević has scored 19.3 PPG to go with 12.3 RPG.

As of now, both of these squads are 5-1 straight up and ATS. Still, my lean is on the bigger and more experienced Philly team to steal a win on the road. The Sixers are currently listed as a -104 underdog (per FanDuel Sportsbook), but I believe their chances are more favorable than that. ESPN Analytics concurs, giving Philadelphia a 56.7% chance at victory tonight.

Best Bet: 76ers ML (-104)

Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

11:00 p.m. ET Spread: OKC -7.5 (-106) | Total: 221.5 (-106/-114)

OKC -7.5 (-106) | 221.5 (-106/-114) Moneyline: OKC -295 | LAC +240

The defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0) have continued their dominant ways this season. On Tuesday, OKC will commence a West Coast road trip that begins in Inglewood against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3). This is NBA on NBC!

Notably, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and the Thunder are still undefeated after two weeks of action. Keep in mind: this is a physical, skilled, and experienced group. From that, Oklahoma City is especially stingy on defense. They have allowed just 109.7 PPG to this point, which is second-best in the association. Overall, OKC has earned their seven wins in 2025-26 by an average of 12.4 PPG (including two overtime games).

The Clippers are still struggling to put it all together this year (stop me if you’ve heard that one before). LA is also one of the oldest teams in the NBA, behind Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Chris Paul. This group presently ranks 28th out of 30 squads in terms of scoring (111.2 PPG). The Clips have been quite sound on the defense end, surrendering only 112.0 PPG (a top-five clip).

ESPN Analytics yields a 65.4% winning probability for OKC in this bid. That tracks well given Los Angeles’ inconsistent performances. Further, the Clippers are 1-4 ATS at this juncture, meaning they are covering only 16.7% of their games. With that, I am on the undefeated champs to cover 7.5 points (on FanDuel) in Southern California.

Best Bet: Thunder -7.5 (-106)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

