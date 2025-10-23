Nuggets vs. Warriors: NBA Best Bets Today (10/23)

Tonight’s NBA slate is headlined by an exciting matchup in the Bay Area as Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (1-0) host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (0-0).

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best bets!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Date: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

Chase Center in San Francisco, CA TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Spread: Warriors -2 (-110) | Total: 234.5

Warriors -2 (-110) | 234.5 Moneyline: Nuggets (+112), Warriors (-132)

Best Bet #1: DEN Cameron Johnson OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+116)

Set to make his Nuggets debut, Johnson is expected to be the primary beneficiary of the defensive attention drawn by Jokic and Jamal Murray. As the team’s designated floor spacer, the 29-year-old should get numerous clean looks from three-point range, where Johnson is a career 39.2% shooter. Give me the over.

Best Bet #2: GSW Jonathan Kuminga OVER 1.5 Made Threes (+138)

Kuminga is coming off a strong opener, not only scoring 17 points but also flashing a confident 4-of-6 from downtown. Most importantly, he saw 33 minutes of floor time. Despite his modest career 33.2% mark from beyond the arc, Kuminga’s momentum from Tuesday’s performance and the favorable matchup against a Nuggets defense that struggled to limit threes last season (18th) make this 1.5 line appealing.

