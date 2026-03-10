2026 Mountain West Women’s Bracket: Air Force and Colorado State Reach Final

LAS VEGAS – Upsets have been the order of the top half of the bracket in the 2026 Mountain West Championships, highlighted by ninth-seeded Air Force upsetting San Diego State to earn its second trip to the tournament semifinals, while fifth-seeded Boise State held off a rally from New Mexico. Meanwhile, the other spot in the final comes down to the two teams that finished tied for second place during the regular season, UNLV and Colorado State. Check back here to get full recaps and coverage of both contests.

No. 9 Air Force 68, No. 5 Boise State 66

Milahnie Perry and the Falcons (16-17) have authored the most unlikely run in Mountain West tournament history to reach the program’s first title game, becoming the first No. 9 seed to advance to the championship game and the fifth team that had to play a first-round game to advance to the final since the current tournament format was established in 2014.

The decisive stretch came when Air Force dashed off a 9-0 run that began with just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Cortez was left open in the left corner for a triple that pulled the game level at 57-57, then Perry found Emily Adams for a go-ahead layup with 4:20 to play, and the Academy’s all-time leading scorer followed up by knocking down back-to-back buckets.

Perry scored a game-high 27 points — 16 in the second half — and dished six assists, while Keelie O’Hollaren came off the bench to score 15 points on 4-for-8 shooting from downtown. The Falcons battled foul trouble in the second half to two key contributors, with Adams fouling out on an offensive foul with 3:28 remaining after scoring 9 points with seven rebounds. Defensive Player of the Year Jayda McNabb also added 5 points with seven boards and six helpers.

Air Force knocked down nine 3-pointers against the Mountain West’s top 3-point shooting team entering the game, as Boise State attempted a season-low three shots from beyond the arc (eight fewer than the previous low) and focused on getting the ball inside. Libby Hutton led the Broncos with 25 points and seven rebounds as Boise State outscored Air Force 46-26 in the paint, and also got 10 points apiece from Tatum Thompson and Danni Bayes.

The teams traded big quarters in the first half, with the Falcons leading 18-11 after the first and the Broncos taking a 20-11 edge in the second for a 31-29 lead at the break. Boise State had lost just twice all season when holding the lead at the half, but could never quite shake AFA as they could never build a multi-possession lead in the final 20 minutes. The second half saw nine lead changes and nine ties, with six changes and seven ties in a whipsaw third quarter.

No. 3 Colorado State 66, No. 2 UNLV 59

A second-quarter injury to conference newcomer of the year and team-leading scorer Lexus Bargesser could’ve sunk CSU. Instead, it galvanized the Rams (25-7) behind a big second half from Brooke Carlson and a strong performance from Marta Leimane to set up the first-ever all Centennial State showdown for the 2026 Mountain West tournament title.

“We (talked) about how we are going to play together, keep it up. As coach was saying, nothing is stronger than a wounded bear, so we knew that we had to keep playing and fight through it," Carlson said. “At the end of the day, we came together and got it done."

Colorado State went on a 10-0 run straddling the third and fourth quarters, as the conference’s top defense held UNLV (21-11) to just one field goal after the 4:19 mark of the third all the way until 2:55 remaining in the game. The Rams outscored the Lady Rebels 22-10 over the 11:24 stretch where they held UNLV to 1-for-13 shooting, building a lead as large as 13 points at the midway mark of the fourth quarter.

Carlson scored 12 of her CSU-high 19 points in the fourth quarter with a game-high five assists, while Leimane came off the bench to score 16 points and hit 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. McKenna Murphy was also critical off the bench, scoring 8 points and hitting both of her triple tries, and scored the paint bucket that gave the Rams the lead for good at the 2:47 mark of the third.

The Lady Rebels were held to their second-lowest field goal percentage (31.7%) of the season, with Aaliyah Alexander scoring 22 points and Mariah Elohim adding 11 points, but Meadow Rowland was blanketed all evening by Hannah Ronsiek and scored just 9 points on 3-for-15 shooting to go with 10 rebounds. UNLV also had just four 3-pointers over the first 38:52 of the game, finishing 6 of 25 from downtown while Colorado State made 8 of 20 beyond the arc.

Bargesser left the game nearly three minutes into the second quarter when she appeared to injure her left leg on an attempted baseline drive. After halftime, the CSU media relations staff shared that she was out with a lower leg injury, and her status for the championship is not certain, but Williams told the Mountain West Network that it ‘didn’t look good.’

The Rams are back in the championship game for the first time since 2023 and are looking for the program’s third tournament title and first since 2016. Coincidentally, the Rams were one of the four teams since 2014 that advanced to the final after beginning the tournament in the first round, before Air Force accomplished the feat this year.