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NCAAB - WOMENS · 1 hour ago

Steelers GM Patrick Graham Adores Tomlin

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

The residue of Mike Tomlin might linger in halls of the Southside of Pittsburgh and more specifically, in the defensive coordinators office.  

 

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in the 2014 season coaching the linebackers. Graham revealed to us today at his introductory press conference that it remains his fondest NFL memory but there is a very close second place.

 

That’s the moment he gets to wear a Super Bowl for life but there was another football moment he nearly put on the same pedestal. 

 

 “You know my, one of my best football days of my life was Me and Coach Tomlin for eight hours and talking football, Graham told the media of Pittsburgh.

 

When asked about the whereabouts of this eight-hour encounter, Graham was reluctant to expand on this memory but shared again his happiness in spending time with Tomlin.

 

“Just put this like since days on the year, the day we’re going to Super Bowl might be one of my best football moments,” said Graham. “It was, it was just straight ball. And I mean, he’s been good to me over years, and now that was, that was a real treat.”

 

Teryl Austin the former Steelers defensive coordinator played second fiddle to Tomlin, and it was Tomlin’s defense. Now with Mike McCarthy running the show the offense is his baby, and the full reigns of the defense will be in the hands of Graham.

 

“I told the players when I first got them, we’re trying to earn our position in that tradition in 2026 and that’s why I’m so excited to be here,” said Graham.

 

The Yale graduate knows the history of the team and the traditions the Steelers themselves and their fan base hold with the highest standards.

 

“It’s my eighth year. I believe being a defensive coordinator, what had to be in the vision of what the coach has for the team, the head coach, I think that’s important,” said Graham. “But yes, I’m calling to play. I’m calling the defenses and putting together the scheme, and we’re doing it really to fit the players that are here. And like I said before, just trying to find a way to earn my way in this tradition. You know, I don’t have to come up with any gimmicks here in Pittsburgh.”

 

It’s Graham’s defense to run but one will have to wonder how much of the wrinkles of Tomlin’s conversation while wearing the Black-N-Gold will have on Graham as he embarks in year one in Pittsburgh.

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