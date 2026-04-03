Top 5 Landing Spots for Audi Crooks in WCBB Transfer Portal

5) LSU Tigers

LSU offers the spotlight and a proven track record of developing dominant frontcourt players. Crooks would fit right into a physical SEC-style of play, giving the Tigers another powerful interior presence while benefiting from high-level guard play that can consistently feed her in scoring positions. Head coach Kim Mulkey has become one of the best at luring talent in the transfer portal, and if she can add Crooks to her frontcourt, the Tigers will have a chance to make a deep run next season.

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