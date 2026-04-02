Women’s Final Four Phoenix 2026: Where to Stay, Eat, and Explore During Championship Weekend

PHOENIX — The Women’s Final Four is heading to the desert, and if you’ve ever needed an excuse to plan a basketball trip around sunshine, scenery, and standout food, this is it.

When the biggest weekend in women’s college basketball takes over Mortgage Matchup Center, the energy won’t just be inside the arena. It will spill into downtown streets, restaurants, and day trips that turn a game weekend into something much bigger.

The basketball is the main event. But Phoenix makes a strong case for everything around it.

Where to Stay: Downtown Convenience or Scottsdale Elevation

For fans who want to be in the middle of the action, downtown Phoenix is the move.

Staying near Mortgage Matchup Center means you can walk to games, avoid traffic, and easily bounce between bars, restaurants, and fan activations. It’s efficient, energetic, and built for a packed sports weekend.

If you’re looking for something a little more elevated, like resort-style pools, polished restaurants, and a slightly slower pace, Scottsdale offers the perfect balance. It’s close enough to the venue to stay connected to the action, but far enough to feel like a true getaway.

Where to Eat: Phoenix Delivers

Phoenix doesn’t make you work hard for a great meal. The challenge is narrowing it down.

Start strong at Blanco Cocina + Cantina.

If you’re doing Phoenix right, this is one of your first stops.

Order the warm queso with ground beef to start—it’s non-negotiable. From there, lean into the Southwestern flavors with the Tucson chimichanga, and round it out with a classic margarita.

It’s the kind of place that works just as well for a pregame meal as it does for a long, postgame unwind.

A Must-Visit: Pizzeria Bianco

Tucked inside Heritage Square in the historic Baird Machine Shop building, Pizzeria Bianco is equal parts charming and iconic.

There are no reservations, so plan accordingly. But it’s worth the wait.

While you’re there, order one of their standout pies like the Sonny Boy or Wise Guy, and take advantage of a thoughtfully curated wine list. If there’s a wait, head next door to the bar set inside a historic house, grab a drink, and settle into the patio. It’s all part of the experience.

A Sports Bar with Local Legacy: Majerle’s Sports Grill

Named after Suns legend “Thunder Dan," Majerle Sports Grill is where basketball energy carries over from the arena.

Expect a lively atmosphere, DJ-driven music, and a crowd that knows the game. Go-to orders include the boneless wings and the Sir Charles chicken sandwich, fittingly named in honor of Charles Barkley.

It’s a strong pregame option, but just as fun after the final buzzer.

Take a Break from the Bracket: Day Trip to Sedona

If you have time between games, step away from the bracket and head north.

A Guided Sedona Day Trip makes it easy, with hotel pickup and drop-off included. The drive through the Sonoran Desert alone is worth it, but the real highlights come once you arrive.

You’ll enjoy:

The iconic Chapel of the Holy Cross, built into the red rock hillside.

Sweeping views of Bell Rock.

Free time to explore downtown Sedona.

For food, stop at Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits, where the menu leans adventurous. The Trail Sampler is the way to go: cactus fries, rattlesnake sausage, bison meatballs, ribs, and more, paired with prickly pear and Southwest peanut sauces.

Staying Longer? Make Sedona Part of the Plan

If one day isn’t enough, consider extending your stay.

Groome Transportation offers service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Sedona, making it easy to transition from city to desert escape.

Stay in Uptown Sedona for walkability, then dive into the landscape:

A Sedona Highlights Scenic Jeep Tour brings you up close to the terrain.

The Classic Sedona Wine Tour highlights Arizona’s growing wine scene.

For dining with a view, The Vault Uptown pairs elevated cuisine with panoramic red rock scenery.

Don’t Skip This: Unexpected Airport Food

Airport meals aren’t usually memorable, but Sedona is the exception.

At Mesa Grill Sedona, the standout is the Aviation Classic $100 burger, a prime wagyu burger layered with green chili, caramelized onion, bacon, roasted tomato, cotija and Oaxaca cheese, and chipotle crème on sourdough.

For something more low-key (and surprisingly iconic), there’s also a McDonald’s location in Sedona known for its turquoise arches, designed to blend into the surrounding landscape.

One Last Thing: Order “The Phoenix”

Before you leave, there’s one drink you should track down.

Known simply as “The Phoenix,” this craft cocktail highlights Sonoran flavors like mesquite honey and prickly pear. It’s served at select bars and restaurants across the city and has quickly become a signature of the destination.

Find “The Phoenix" Cocktail Near You.

The Takeaway

The Women’s Final Four in Phoenix isn’t just a championship weekend. It’s a chance to experience one of the most dynamic destinations in the Southwest.

You’ve got walkable access to the games, standout dining that ranges from casual to iconic, and easy access to one of the most visually striking landscapes in the country.

Come for the basketball. Stay for everything else.