2026 NCAA Tournament Bracket Busters: Top 10 First-Round Most Likely Upsets

10. #15 Furman over #2 UConn

We feel obligated to throw one long-shot #15 seed into the rankings, so we'll go with the 2/15 matchup out of the East region. Things really started to click for the Paladins after the return of junior forward Cooper Bowser from injury. He ranks in the top 30 nationally in offensive player efficiency, earning KenPom MVP honors in the Southern Conference Tournament Championship victory over East Tennessee State. This team is trending in the right direction. At the same time, UConn has had some recent struggles after losing to Marquette in the regular-season finale and then getting stomped by St. John's in the Big East Tournament Championship game. It's unlikely, but this feels like your best chance at #15 knocking off a #2 in this year's tournament.