Wooden Award Flashback: Dave Yanai’s Lasting Impact Highlights Wooden Award’s Legacy of Coaching Excellence

Most recipients of the John R. Wooden Award “Legends of Coaching” honor are nationally recognized figures whose names have become synonymous with college basketball. Others, however, built their reputations at the community level, shaping the game in powerful ways closer to home. Southern California coaching legend Dave Yanai belongs firmly in that group.

Yanai first rose to prominence in Los Angeles as a high school coach during the 1970s. At Fremont High School, he built a competitive program that reached the CIF Los Angeles City Section championship game three times in four years. After falling short in 1972 and 1974, Yanai and the Highlanders finally captured the title in 1975, cementing his reputation as one of the region’s top coaches.

Following a brief stint at Gardena High School, Yanai moved to the collegiate ranks, accepting a position at Cal State Dominguez Hills. In doing so, he made history as the first Japanese American to become the head coach of an American collegiate basketball program.

Yanai quickly established a strong foundation for the Toros. During his tenure, he guided the program through a significant transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II competition. The move proved successful. In Cal State Dominguez Hills’ first season in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, the Toros captured the conference championship and advanced to the 1981 NCAA Division II Tournament.

That season, the Toros made an impressive postseason run, reaching the regional final before ultimately falling to Puget Sound. The success helped establish Cal State Dominguez Hills as a competitive Division II program and reinforced Yanai’s reputation as a program builder.

In 1996, Yanai accepted a new challenge at Cal State Los Angeles, where he continued to demonstrate his coaching acumen. Under his leadership, the Golden Eagles reached the NCAA Division II Tournament in both 1998 and 2000.

Yanai’s lasting legacy is reflected in his accomplishments and influence across multiple levels of the game. His 288 victories at Cal State Dominguez Hills remain the most in program history, a testament to his longevity, leadership and commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the court.