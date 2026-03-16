UCLA secures No. 7 seed in Regional Bracket, faces UCF

It’s official, UCLA has earned a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Tournament.

The Bruins were named the No. 7 seed in the East bracket and the path ahead of them looks difficult, to say the least.

Their first opponent will be No. 10 UCF on March 20 in Philadelphia, but beyond that the road ahead will be a true test for the surging Bruins. Their potential second-round opponent could be No, 2 UConn, pitting the Bruins against a true powerhouse in men’s basketball.

Netting a tournament spot at all, let alone the seventh-seed, is a true testament to the journey that the Bruins have been on this season.

UCLA’s Late-Season Rise

With just a handful of games left in the season, especially after back-to-back brutal losses against both Michigan and Michigan State, put UCLA’s chances at the national tournament as a long shot, with a spot in the First Four looking like an optimistic projection.

But, a strong showing at the end of the season changed all of that. Huge wins against Illinois, Nebraska and USC dramatically changed UCLA’s tournament outlook and the Bruins followed that up by reaching the semifinals of the Big Ten conference tournament, toppling Michigan State in the process for some revenge.

Seniors Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, arguably the two biggest proponents of UCLA’s late-season success, both suffered injuries by the time that UCLA was bounced from the Big Ten tournament by Purdue, but it looks like the two star seniors will be back in action by the time the first round begins.

Playing their first game on Friday as opposed to Thursday definitely works in the Bruins’ favor as it gives Bilodeau and Dent extra time to recover as much as they can.

Where The Bruins Can Go in the Tournament

With their firepower back in the lineup and the chemistry of the team at an all-time high, UCLA could prove to be more than anyone bargained for in the tournament.

As tough of a challenge as the potential of UConn presents, the Bruins have shown that they can topple big teams before. They did so against Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue in the regular season and Michigan State in the tournament, so truly nothing is certain when it comes to when or if the Bruins will be knocked out of the tournament at all.

But, before all of that can be considered, UCF will have to be dealt with first.