Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NCAAB · 20 minutes ago

UCLA secures No. 7 seed in Regional Bracket, faces UCF

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

It’s official, UCLA has earned a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Tournament. 

The Bruins were named the No. 7 seed in the East bracket and the path ahead of them looks difficult, to say the least. 

Their first opponent will be No. 10 UCF on March 20 in Philadelphia, but beyond that the road ahead will be a true test for the surging Bruins. Their potential second-round opponent could be No, 2 UConn, pitting the Bruins against a true powerhouse in men’s basketball. 

Netting a tournament spot at all, let alone the seventh-seed, is a true testament to the journey that the Bruins have been on this season.

UCLA’s Late-Season Rise 

With just a handful of games left in the season, especially after back-to-back brutal losses against both Michigan and Michigan State, put UCLA’s chances at the national tournament as a long shot, with a spot in the First Four looking like an optimistic projection.

But, a strong showing at the end of the season changed all of that. Huge wins against Illinois, Nebraska and USC dramatically changed UCLA’s tournament outlook and the Bruins followed that up by reaching the semifinals of the Big Ten conference tournament, toppling Michigan State in the process for some revenge. 

Seniors Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, arguably the two biggest proponents of UCLA’s late-season success, both suffered injuries by the time that UCLA was bounced from the Big Ten tournament by Purdue, but it looks like the two star seniors will be back in action by the time the first round begins. 

Playing their first game on Friday as opposed to Thursday definitely works in the Bruins’ favor as it gives Bilodeau and Dent extra time to recover as much as they can.

Where The Bruins Can Go in the Tournament 

With their firepower back in the lineup and the chemistry of the team at an all-time high, UCLA could prove to be more than anyone bargained for in the tournament. 

As tough of a challenge as the potential of UConn presents, the Bruins have shown that they can topple big teams before. They did so against Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue in the regular season and Michigan State in the tournament, so truly nothing is certain when it comes to when or if the Bruins will be knocked out of the tournament at all. 

But, before all of that can be considered, UCF will have to be dealt with first. 

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

N/A
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

N/A
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.1M

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions.com: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 16 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORL

ORL

+3.5

+138

O 231.5

ATL

ATL

-3.5

-144

U 231.5

Mar 16 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

-7.5

-285

O 231.5

WAS

WAS

+7.5

+270

U 231.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 6 days ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 6 days ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 1 week ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 1 week ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 1 week ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall