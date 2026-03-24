2026 NIT Quarterfinal Best Bets: Picks for Tonight, Mar. 24

With three days off between the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and the Sweet 16, what’s a hoophead to do? Bet on the NIT, of course, with two quarterfinal games today, and two more tomorrow to bridge us back to the Big Dance. Check it out as we prepare you for an exciting March Madness with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

First Four Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for March 24

Year to Date Record: 32-23 | Units: +7.85 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Wichita State +3.5 (-104)

Where to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa

SportsGrid Matchup Page: WICH vs. TLSA

WICH vs. TLSA Venue: Reynolds Center

Reynolds Center Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Date: March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Wichita State Tulsa Moneyline +146 -176 Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Total (O/U 153.5) Over: -115 Under: -105

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Wichita State Tulsa Direct Win Probability 40% 60% Cover Spread (TULS -4.5) Yes: 45¢ No: 56¢ Total 151.5 Points Yes: 55¢ No: 46¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

We’ve got a rare occasion of two teams meeting for a fourth time in one season as Wichita State and Tulsa will butt heads for a spot in the NIT semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse this weekend. The Shockers were hot to close out the year and possessed a bit of an Achilles heel for the Golden Hurricane over the final month of the season. Tulsa’s only two losses since Valentine’s Day have come against Wichita State, the only team in that span to eclipse 80 points on them in regulation.

Clearly, Paul Mills has found a way to exploit this Tulsa defense and find some offensive success. The potential absence of David Green for Tulsa may tip the scales as well, so we’ll back the lively dog and take the points here.

For more College Basketball picks, check out SportsGrid’s predictive model. Our SportsGrid predictive model doesn’t stop at the spread. See which player props have a 5-star rating tonight. Unlock your betting edge!

SportsGrid Edge: New Mexico -10.5 (-110)

Where to Watch St. Joseph’s vs. New Mexico

SportsGrid Matchup Page: STJO vs. UNM

Venue: The Pit

The Pit Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Date: March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

St. Joseph’s vs. New Mexico Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market St. Joseph’s New Mexico Moneyline +250 -310 Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) Total (O/U 162.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

St. Joseph’s vs. New Mexico Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) St. Joseph’s New Mexico Direct Win Probability 16% 84% Cover Spread (New Mexico -11.5) Yes: 48¢ No: 54¢ Total 154.5 Points Yes: 52¢ No: 49¢

We are unfortunately predicting the end of the Cinderella run for St. Joseph’s just ahead of the NIT semifinals. After a pair of valiant road wins over Colorado State and California – the latter coming after overcoming a 19-point deficit – we just don’t see the magic lasting against a New Mexico team that is not only playing some incredible ball, but also getting the student body behind this NIT run.

The Lobos had an electric atmosphere in their blowout victory over George Washington on Sunday, and we expect an even better showing on Tuesday night in their final home game of the season. It’s a hefty lay, but this one could get ugly as New Mexico now hovers around the same KenPom ranking as a few NCAA Tournament at-large squads.

College Basketball Best Bets: March 24

Wichita State +3.5 (-110)

New Mexico -10.5 (-110)

The NIT Tournament has reached the quarterfinals, and there are plenty of betting opportunities throughout March. Best of luck!