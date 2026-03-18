Jay Bilas Predicts 11 First & Second Round NCAA Tournament Upsets

First Round East Region: No. 7 TCU Over No. 8 Ohio State
“This is an underrated team, one that beat Florida early in the season. The 8-9 matchup is a coin flip, but I am taking TCU.” — Jay Bilas
A Battle of Big 12 vs. Big Ten Depth
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Ohio State features Bruce Thornton, who currently stands as the program's all-time leading scorer and primary offensive engine.
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TCU counters with David Punch, who recently recorded a season-high 26 points during the Big 12 quarterfinals against Oklahoma State.
March Madness Odds