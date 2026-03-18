March Madness Bracket: 11 Teams That KenPom Says Can Win the NCAA Tournament Ranked

March Madness Best of the Rest

As expected, all four No. 1 seeds qualified by finishing in the top 40 on offense and top 25 on defense.

Three of four No. 2 seeds also cracked the list, with the Purdue Boilermakers the lone No. 2 seed. The Big Ten Tournament champs have the second-most-efficient offense per KenPom, and their defense is ranked 37th overall. Purdue is the best team to be eliminated if this trend holds through.

Next up would be No. 3 seed Illinois, another Big Ten contender who bites the dust unless they can buck the trend. The Fighting (Balkan) Illini, at +850, have the best odds to make the Final Four among the three seeds. The only team with a more efficient offense than Purdue is Illinois, ranked No. 1. Their defense is 28th, so they are oh, so close. Ranked 7th, they are the highest KenPom team not to qualify by this criteria.

Who else? Arkansas, Kansas, and St. John’s all appear to be dangerous teams who will need to overcome one side of the ball to reach their potential. For the Razorbacks, it’s the 46th-ranked defense holding back the fifth-best offense.

KU and SJU, who could be on a collision course to meet in the second round, bring it defensively, but haven’t been consistent enough on offense. Defensively, the Jayhawks are tenth, and the Johnnies are 12th per KenPom; however, Rick Pitino’s team is 44th on offense (very, very close), and Bill Self’s unit is 57th.

What do you believe? Which team will win it all? Will the champion come from this group of 11?

Who outside this bunch can surprise and change the metric? Could the Illini shift the defensive number to 30? Or maybe the Red Storm pushes it to the top 45 offenses?

Let us know your take in the comments.