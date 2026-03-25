March Madness Portal Power: The 5 Transfer Additions Defining the 2026 Sweet 16

2. Dailyn Swain, Texas
The High-Usage Utility Wing Fueling the Longhorns' Run
The "Miller Effect" is in full swing as No. 11 Texas reached the Sweet 16 after a thrilling 74-68 upset of Gonzaga. Dailyn Swain, who followed Sean Miller from Xavier to Austin, has emerged as the premier "stat-stuffer" in the bracket. Despite commanding the attention of defenses, the former Musketeer is averaging 12.7 PPG on over 46% shooting in the postseason.
During the regular season, Swain led the team in scoring (17.4 PPG), on the glass (7.5 RPG), as a facilitator (3.5 APG), and on the defensive end (1.7 SPG). Swain’s breakout junior campaign saw him earn All-SEC honors while shooting a blistering 54.5% from the field. His ability to act as a primary initiator at 6-foot-8 has turned the Longhorns from a "distressed asset" into a dangerous high-variance threat.