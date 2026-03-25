March Madness Portal Power: The 5 Transfer Additions Defining the 2026 Sweet 16

Your Turn: Is the Portal Killing the "Cinderella" Story?

With nearly every Sweet 16 team relying on "mercenary" talent, the traditional mid-major "Cinderella" is becoming an endangered species. Is the talent concentration at power programs making the tournament too "chalk-heavy," or are we seeing the highest level of basketball in NCAA history?

Tell us in the comments: Which transfer player has had the biggest impact on your bracket? Don't forget to like and share for more 2026 March Madness market breakdowns!