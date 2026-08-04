Ranking the Top 15 5th-Year College Basketball Players Who Could Return for 2026

Run It Back: Power Ranking the Top 15 5th-Year CBB Players Who Could Return
In the modern era of college basketball, roster continuity is worth its weight in gold. Between extra years of eligibility, transfer portal chaos, and legal injunctions opening up fresh return windows, veteran experience has become the ultimate secret weapon for coaches building a Final Four contender. Having a 22- or 23-year-old battle-tested leader on the floor, someone who has survived the gauntlet of high-intensity road environments, is often the difference between cutting down nets in March or packing bags after the opening weekend.
As teams gear up for the upcoming season, several premier veterans are evaluating whether to turn professional or run it back for one final fifth-year victory lap in college hoops.
We audited player production, game-tilting impact, and lineup value to rank the top 15 fifth-year college basketball stars who could transform their team's ceiling by returning.
Check out our master ledger of the game's potential top returning veterans.