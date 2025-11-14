Which 120 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

120) New Mexico Lobos

The New Mexico Lobos look to get back in the mix, and with a handful of talented portal additions, they very well could be on their way. Keep an eye on the team being built in the Mountain West conference as the season continues.

Notable Incoming Transfers:

JT Rock (0.7 PPG at Iowa State)

Kevin Patton Jr. (3.1 PPG at USC)

Chris Howell (5.6 PPG at UC San Diego)

Tajavis Miller (10.6 PPG at North Dakota State)