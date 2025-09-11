Which 75 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

75) Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon has made a name for itself over the last few years, stacking talent on the roster. Unfortunately, the Antelopes fell victim to the portal this offseason, losing several talented players. Still, GCU managed to replace its losses with incoming talent that should help it compete at a high level in 2025.

Notable Incoming Transfers:

No. 138 Nana Owusu-Anane (14.7 PPG at Brown)

N/A Wilhelm Breidenbach (4.5 PPG at Washington)

N/A Brian Moore Jr. (18.1 PPG at Norfolk State)

N/A Dusty Stromer (4.3 PPG at Gonzaga)