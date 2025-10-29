10 Bold Predictions for Week 10 of College Football

10. Utah Ends Cincinnati's Winning Streak

The Cincinnati Bearcats have been very impressive this season. Scott Satterfield's team has won seven straight games after losing by a field goal in the season-opener to Nebraska. The only two road wins in that stretch have been a 37-34 victory over Kansas and a 49-17 win over the dreadful Oklahoma State Cowboys. They face an entirely different test this Saturday night as they travel to Utah to play the No. 24 Utah Utes. Utah turned to freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin, and he was awesome in his first start against Colorado. Ficklin had 140 passing yards and 151 rushing yards with three total touchdowns. The whole team responded with an excellent performance, outgaining Colorado 587 yards to 140. The Utes end the Bearcats' seven-game streak with an impressive win in Salt Lake City and another good outing from Ficklin.

Week 10: Cincinnati at Utah (-7.5)

