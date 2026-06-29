2027 Rivals Top 100: The elite few are getting all the elite talent

Rivals Top 100 2027 Recruiting: Powerhouse Programs Shine

Six-Recruit Club

Texas Tech (6)

Landing the nation's No. 1 overall prospect headlines the class, but the Red Raiders' strength lies in the middle of the rankings. Four of their six recruits fall between Nos. 53-69, creating excellent depth behind the superstar at the top.

Texas (6)

Texas continues stacking elite talent at premium positions. The Longhorns have once again shown they can compete for the nation's best prospects while maintaining quality throughout the class.

Miami (FL) (6)

Mario Cristobal continues to recruit at a national championship level. Miami's class features explosive athletes and several difference-makers capable of becoming cornerstone players.

Oklahoma (6)

The Sooners continue emphasizing physical football, loading up on linemen and defensive talent while remaining a major player for elite skill-position recruits.

USC (6)

Lincoln Riley's Trojans remain one of the nation's biggest recruiting brands, attracting top offensive talent while making major strides on the defensive side of the ball.