Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell Underwhelmed In Week 1 Versus Eastern Carolina

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell beat out Austin Mack in the preseason competition to be the Crimson Tide’s starter in week one against Eastern Carolina. While Bama won handily (48-10), Russell underperformed and underwhelmed in the team’s blowout. It is only week one of the college football season, so it goes without saying that people will write about the game with hyperbole-a-plenty.

The folks at Sports Illustrated were impressed, or at least pretended to be, and the folks at the Disney Sports Corporation were singing Russell’s praises from the mountaintop as well. For weeks, it’s been a barren desert for sports writers, and football is finally back. It’s easy to lose sight of reality in all the excitement.

Keelon Russell Was Playing Against Eastern Carolina

This game wasn’t a big SEC showdown with assumed conference champ Georgia, or even a game against cross-state rival Auburn. The Tide beat up on a team that didn’t beat a ranked team in 2025, and in last season’s Week 1 matchup against NC State, allowed CJ Bailey to go 24 of 34 (70.6%) for 318 yards with a touchdown.

On September 20th of last year, the Pirates allowed BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier to go 18 of 25 (72%) for 246 yards and a touchdown. October 9th, Jajke Retzlaff of Tulane went 26 of 36 (72.2%) for 347 yards and two touchdowns. At the end of November, University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) quarterback Owen McCown had his way with the Eastern Carolina defense, going 24/33 (72.7%) for 248 yards and five touchdown passes.

How did Russell fare against the Pirates? Surely a five-star recruit at the most prestigious football school in the land must have blown away his extremely inferior competition. Hardly. The 19-year-old sophomore completed 60% of his passes (18 for 30) and didn’t throw a single touchdown. He didn’t throw an interception either, which is worth noting, but not worth celebrating.

The problem is that fans root for their favorite teams as parents root for their kids. Anything good that they do gets exaggerated by a factor of 10 when the story is told at dinner, and college football fans (writers included) are no different. Russell’s play was fine, but it wasn’t auspicious, and it wasn’t even as good as some of the other quarterbacks played against better competition.

DJ Lagway made his Baylor debut against Auburn today and threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns. Is it safe to say Alabama is better than Baylor and Auburn is better than Eastern Carolina? Last year, Bryce Underwood, who was a true freshman starter, debuted against New Mexico and went 21 of 31 (67.7%) for 251 yards and a touchdown. The bar was already set, and Russell didn’t reach it today.

The kid is 19 years old, and it’s the first college football game he’s ever started. He didn’t make any mistakes, and his team won without breaking a sweat. That kind of performance is good, but there are definitely some sports writers out there who need to pump the brakes on their reviews of the sophomore quarterback.