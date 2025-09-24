College Football: SEC Power Rankings After Week 4

‌



Another week of college football is in the books, and the SEC race is only getting hotter. From established contenders to rising dark horses, conference play is just beginning, and with key showdowns looming, the latest power rankings reflect the battles in the rearview and the matchups ahead.

1) LSU Tigers

Week 4 Result: LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10

LSU finally used an underwhelming matchup to get on track and make a statement in Week 4 against SE Louisiana. The Tigers’ offense looked as advertised, and the defense dominated the majority of the game. After handling business, Brian Kelly’s squad comes in at No. 1 in the SEC power rankings following Week 4.

2) Georgia Bulldogs

Week 4 Result: Bye Week

Georgia used their Week 4 bye week to get back healthy after a massive win over Tennessee on the road in Week 3. The Bulldogs enter Week 5 with another big test in Alabama on the horizon, but from what we’ve seen throughout the start of the season, Kirby Smart’s team looks ready for the challenge.

3) Oklahoma Sooners

Week 4 Result: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17

Oklahoma has consistently proved that they’re not the same Sooners from last season. Brent Venables’s squad looks like a top contender, and coming off their first SEC win of the season against ranked Auburn, OU slides into the top 3 following Week 4.

4) Texas Longhorns

Week 4 Result: Texas 55, Sam Houston 0

Texas has been disappointing to say the least based on their start to the season. The Longhorns currently sit at 3-1, but until Week 4, Steve Sarkisian’s group had yet to make a statement that turned heads. However, that changed in Week 4 as things finally began to click. Following their dominant win over Sam Houston over the weekend, Texas may finally be tapping into the potential their talented squad has.

5) Ole Miss Rebels

Week 4 Result: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10

Ole Miss continues to look dominant regardless of who’s at quarterback, which alone is an impressive feat. The Rebels look like a true contender, and after steamrolling a Tulane team that many felt could be a sleeper to make a run to the College Football Playoffs, Lane Kiffin’s squad continues to turn heads.

6) Tennessee Volunteers

Week 4 Result: Tennessee 56, UAB 24

Tennessee returned to action in Week 4 against a UAB team looking to make a statement. Once again, the Volunteers’ offense looked elite. On the flip side, the Vols’ defensive woes could be an early cause for concern with more SEC play on the horizon. Despite that, Josh Heupel’s squad gets the benefit of the doubt after man-handling the Blazers.

7) Alabama Crimson Tide

Week 4 Result: Bye Week

Alabama turned its Week 1 disappointment into fuel that has seemingly lit a fire under Kalen DeBoer’s team. The Crimson Tide has looked dominant since its opening loss to Florida State, and with a big showdown against Georgia looming, the Tide has a chance to prove its early-season woes don’t define it anymore.

8) Texas A&M Aggies

Week 4 Result: Bye Week

Texas A&M is still riding high on its huge win over Notre Dame in Week 3, and it’ll be able to do that until it gets back into action in Week 5. The Aggies look like a team that can compete against the top programs, and until proven otherwise, Mike Elko’s team lands in our top 10.

9) Vanderbilt Commodores

Week 4 Result: Vanderbilt 70, Georgia State 21

Vanderbilt not only continues to impress, but the Commodores continue to dominate. Vandy is a team to monitor moving forward, especially if they can continue playing at this high a level. Clark Lea’s squad means business, and the more they win, the higher the expectations rise.

10) Missouri Tigers

Week 4 Result: Missouri 29, South Carolina 20

Missouri handled business against South Carolina at home, but the issues in the secondary continue to look like a potential problem as more SEC play looms. The Tigers offensively have the talent to compete with nearly any program in the nation, but until their defense improves, there remains some concern for Eli Drinkwitz moving forward.

11) Auburn Tigers

Week 4 Result: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17

Auburn may not have outlasted Oklahoma in Week 4, but considering the fight they put up on the road against a Sooners team that looks like a true contender, it’s clear Hugh Freeze’s program is on the rise.

12) South Carolina Gamecocks

Week 4 Result: Missouri 29, South Carolina 20

South Carolina’s struggles continued in Week 4 as the lack of discipline offensively came back to bite the Gamecocks. For the majority of the game, Shane Beamer’s squad looked to be in control. However, when the fourth quarter arrived, the costly offensive decisions, mixed with ongoing offensive line struggles, got the best of South Carolina. If the Gamecocks don’t figure things out quickly, they could be in for a harsh reality.

13) Mississippi State Bulldogs

Week 4 Result: Mississippi State 38, NIU 10

Eventually, Mississippi State is going to turn enough heads that they’ll be forced to be acknowledged. The Bulldogs look like a completely different team from last year’s horrendous season, and with SEC play ahead, Jeff Lebby’s team has the chance to prove they’re the real deal.

14) Florida Gators

Week 4 Result: Miami 26, Florida 7

Florida may be one of the most disappointing teams thus far in the season. From early expectations to contend for a spot in the CFP, to seeming like a squad that could miss out on a bowl matchup entirely, the Gators are not only in danger territory of a below .500 season with more SEC play on the horizon, but also Billy Napier’s seat is getting hotter by the second.

15) Arkansas Razorbacks

Week 4 Result: Memphis 32, Arkansas 31

Arkansas quietly impressed through the first two weeks of the season, and even in their loss to Ole Miss after taking the Rebels to the wire. Entering Week 4, an underrated matchup against Memphis was expected to be another test, and that proved to be true. Following the loss, the Razorbacks sit at 2-2 with a chance of losing all the momentum their strong start gave them.

16) Kentucky Wildcats

Week 4 Result: Bye Week

Kentucky is one of the lone teams in the SEC that has yet to show any optimism throughout the entire season. Hopefully, Mark Stoops’s squad used the Bye Week to figure out their ongoing issues, but until proven otherwise, the Wildcats round out the list at No. 16.

