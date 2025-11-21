10 Games That Will Shape the College Football Playoff

10. Big Ten Championship Game

The Big Ten Championship Game (and the SEC Championship Game) will not determine whether a team makes the College Football Playoff, but this contest is very likely to determine who the No. 1 seed is. The matchup has yet to be locked in, with Indiana needing to beat Purdue to make it, and then Ohio State having to take care of Rutgers and Michigan. If chalk holds, the Hoosiers and Buckeyes will meet in a No. 1 versus No. 2 clash in Indianapolis with the winner securing the No. 1 seed and the loser probably ending up at No. 3 or, at worst, No. 4.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.