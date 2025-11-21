10 Games That Will Shape the College Football Playoff

6. Vanderbilt at Tennessee - Saturday, November 29 at 3:30
Vanderbilt and Tennessee have rarely, if ever, met with so much on the line. If Vanderbilt beats Kentucky, the Commodores will be taking on their rival in a ranked game with a realistic shot at making the College Football Playoff. They would enter at 9-2, try to grab a quality road win in Knoxville, and then hope for a bit of help (Missouri upsetting Oklahoma, Texas losing to Texas A&M, Ohio State beating Michigan, Oregon beating USC) to sneak into the bracket at 10-2. A third Vanderbilt loss would end their candidacy.