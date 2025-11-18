College Football Week 13 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

It’s Week 13 of College Football, and every Tuesday we kick things off with our best bets of the week!

Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: ORE -10.5 | Total: 58.5

ORE -10.5 | 58.5 Moneyline: ORE -385 | USC +300

We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty in the Big Ten. Ohio State and Indiana control their own destinies ahead of the conference championship game, but a handful of other programs are looking to crack the College Football Playoff. The Oregon Ducks currently have the inside lane, but a loss to the USC Trojans on Saturday could turn the rankings upside down.

Aside from a Week 7 setback against the Hoosiers, Oregon has been flawless this season. Their 9-1 record ranks them among the college football elite. Still, the betting market has a terrible track record of overestimating the Ducks. Oregon sits at a modest 5-4-1 against the spread, including a more disappointing 3-4-1 in Big Ten action. They bested Minnesota in Week 12, marking their first ATS win since October 18. As good as they’ve been defensively, they won’t be able to contain the Trojans in Week 13.

USC could be the most underappreciated team in the college ranks. They’ve moved up the CFP rankings with their latest, but the Trojans aren’t done climbing yet. Their sixth-ranked total offense averages nearly 500 yards per game, good for 38.2 points. Moreover, this team employs a balanced attack between passing and rushing, which will keep the Ducks guessing from start to finish. The knock on the Trojans is their sub-optimal defensive production. However, that won’t be an issue against a Ducks squad that has been held to 21 points or fewer in three of their last five.

USC’s playoff hopes rest on this weekend’s clash versus the Ducks. It may not be enough to pull off the stunning upset as +10.5 underdogs, but the Trojans should do enough to stay within striking distance at Autzen Stadium.

Best Bet: USC +10.5

Stadium: TDECU Stadium

TDECU Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -1.5 | Total: 54.5

HOU -1.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: HOU -118 | TCU -102

The sharpest college football minds will remember what a cluster-eff the Big 12 was last season. Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Big 12 committee went into the wee hours of the morning, concocting a tiebreaker for all of the potential championship game scenarios. Relatively speaking, it’s less convoluted this season. One thing we know for sure is that the Houston Cougars need a win and some help if they hope to crash the Big 12 standings. We have faith in their ability versus the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Two ineffective performances have tanked the Cougars’ season-long metrics. Nevertheless, this is one of the most competent defenses in the country. Houston limits opponents to just 184.2 passing and 135.5 rushing yards per game. Predictably, that correlates with an elite scoring defense, which is due for a more resounding performance. Despite limiting their last four opponents to an average of 322.8 yards per game, the Cougars have given up 29.0 points per game. That imbalance points toward an immediate correction, with a projected sharp decrease in opponent scoring.

Assuredly, the Horned Frogs will facilitate that progression. TCU has been on a downward trajectory, totaling a combined 30 points and 730 yards over its previous two contests. Those concerns are exacerbated by a daunting schedule, which sees the Horned Frogs playing their third road game in four outings.

TCU is just 1-4 against the spread over its last five, including 0-3 on the road. Houston won’t have any problems getting its defense going behind its home faithful, an advantage far superior than the betting line implies. The Cougars are the right side to be on.

Best Bet: Houston -1.5

Where to Watch New Mexico State Aggies vs UTEP Miners

Stadium: Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Time: Saturday 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:00 p.m. ET Spread: UTEP -3.5 | Total: 45.5

UTEP -3.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: UTEP -160 | NMST +132

We get it. There are a lot more interesting games to tune into in Week 13. The last thing casual bettors want to do is tune into a Group of Five matchup, featuring two of the worst teams in the country. Still, don’t overlook the betting value as the New Mexico State Aggies look to trample the UTEP Miners at the Sun Bowl.

A five-game losing streak has undone New Mexico State’s tremendous start to the season. While they don’t have any wins to show for their efforts, the Aggies have put forth some valiant performances. They put up 340 yards of offense against Tennessee last week, including 313 passing yards. That bumps them into the top half of the country, averaging 218.5 passing yards per game.

The Miners have fewer redeeming qualities on offense. So far this season, they rank 115th in total and 110th in scoring offense. UTEP has been out-gained by a substantive margin in four of its previous five, and has produced just one ATS win over its last seven contests. That unflattering trend is projected to continue at least one more week.

Neither team possesses a significant edge in this one, casting doubt on the Miners’ ability to cover the spread at home. We like New Mexico State’s chances not only of covering the number but of cashing outright. Spread or moneyline, New Mexico State is the play.

Best Bet: New Mexico State +132

