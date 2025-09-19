College Football Week 4 Picks: Saturday 3-Game Parlay

‌



Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Spread: Arkansas -7.5 | Total: 60.5

Arkansas -7.5 | 60.5 Moneyline: Arkansas -275 | Memphis +220

The Memphis Tigers have low-key aspirations of making the College Football Playoffs. Off to a 3-0 start to the campaign, Memphis dials up the intensity with a Week 4 matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers should have no problem covering the number, but we like their chances of stealing the outright win.

Arkansas’ offense is one of the best. The Razorbacks ran through an FCS and a Group of Five team to open the campaign, following that up with a 41-35 loss to Ole Miss last time out. While we’re anticipating another strong offensive showing, the Razorbacks will be challenged by the Tigers’ defense. Memphis stacks up well against the run, which should prevent Arkansas from controlling the clock on Saturday.

Further, the Tigers’ offense is no joke. The AAC contenders have racked up an average of 421.0 yards per game, translating that to 37.0 points per game. Memphis’ strength is in its rushing attack, but we’ve seen Brendon Lewis execute the aerial assault flawlessly. With a 73.3% completion percentage and 8.1 yards per pass attempt, Lewis should keep the Razorbacks on their heels in Week 4.

This is a classic flat spot for Arkansas, coming off their first conference loss of the season and with Notre Dame waiting for them next week, the Razorbacks could be looking straight past the Tigers. Additionally, Arkansas is on the road for the second straight week. All things considered, we’re counting on Memphis to upset the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Best Bet: Memphis +220

Stadium: Doak Campbell Stadium

Doak Campbell Stadium Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Where to Watch: ACCN

ACCN Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Florida State -44.5 | Total: 55.5

Florida State -44.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: N/A

Two years ago, the Florida State Seminoles were humbled by the CFP Committee. Despite owning a perfect record and a few signature wins, the Noles were left out of the four-team bracket. FSU crumbled last season, but after a busy offseason, the Seminoles have re-established themselves as National Championship contenders. There’s nothing the Kent State Golden Flashes can do to slow them down.

Florida State has looked unstoppable. The Noles took the season opener over eighth-ranked Alabama, winning by two touchdowns as +13.5 underdogs. They followed that up with an even more convincing 77-3 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in Week 2, before taking last week off. With that, the Seminoles will be raring to go as they look to improve on their 555.5 yards and 54.0 points per game.

As we saw in Week 2, Kent State can’t hold a candle to the top competitors. The Golden Flashes gave up 62 points to Texas Tech, needing 14 fourth-quarter points to narrowly cover the +48.5 spread. In that contest, Kent State gave up 601 yards of total offense, while getting out-gained by nearly 400 yards. They followed that up with another loss to Buffalo in last week’s MAC opener.

FSU will have no problem moving the ball from the outset of this contest, and this is a very achievable spread. Kent State is taking on a ranked opponent on the road for the second time in three weeks, and we expect the Noles to make them pay. Lay the points with Florida State.

Best Bet: Florida State -44.5

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

11:00 p.m. ET Spread: USC -18.5 | Total: 55.5

USC -18.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: USC -1000 | Michigan State +610

The USC Trojans have started their ascent, but unlike their Trojan counterparts of Troy, there is no sneaking up on their opponents the rest of the way. USC continues its conference schedule in Week 4, and we expect the Trojans to put up a crooked number on the Michigan State Spartans.

USC has had no problem getting to 3-0. The Trojans easily dispatched two Group of Five opponents before cashing as road favorites in Week 3. Without question, their offensive prowess has been the most impressive aspect of their early-season success. USC is averaging an FBS-best 601.0 yards per game, and the second-most points per game at 55.0.

Michigan State doesn’t have the defensive faculties to limit the Trojans at home. The Spartans gave up 457 yards of offense to Boston College back in Week 2. In two other contests versus Western Michigan and Youngstown, two lesser-than opponents, the Spartans were burned for a combined 556 yards. Still, MSU’s offense has been clicking, surpassing 40 points in each of the last two weeks.

In an epic battle of gladiators, the Trojans will have no problem hanging a number on the Spartans. Both teams have executed their offensive strategies flawlessly, and that should lead to another high-scoring affair in Week 4. As such, we’re taking a position on the over, predicting this one sails over 55.5.

Best Bet: Over 55.5

College Football Week 4 Picks: Saturday 3-Game Parlay Picks +1018

Memphis +220

Florida State -44.5

Michigan State +18.5

We’re all over the map with our Saturday selections. We’ve got Memphis cashing as home underdogs, Florida State covering the number at home, and USC and Michigan State soaring over the total. If all three picks hit, bettors are walking away with a cool +1018.