College Football Week 6 Picks: Friday Night Lights Best Bets

College football is back, baby! From now until the start of December, we will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Check out what bets we’re targeting with our Week 5 selections!

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium Location: Provo, UT

Provo, UT Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Spread: BYU -19.5 | Total: 46.5

BYU -19.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: BYU -1400 | WVU +830

The West Virginia Mountaineers have had a hell of a time in Big 12 play. Losers of two straight versus conference foes, the Mountaineers face a staggering climb as they try to compete with the 23rd-ranked BYU Cougars on Friday night.

West Virginia’s offense has underachieved. While they are putting up almost 400 yards per game, the Mountaineers have only translated that to 22.0 points per game, ranking 100th in the country. Suspect passing (165.8 yards per game) has been an issue, as has their third-down conversion rate (27.1%). Still, we should see a sharp increase in scoring as output catches up with production.

At the same time, the Cougars will have no problem running up the score on WVU’s defense. The Mountaineers rank in the bottom half of the FBS in virtually every defensive category, exemplified by their 96th-ranked 26.6 points allowed per game. At 435.8 yards and 38.5 points per game, BYU will score freely at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU alone could send this game over the total. However, we expect West Virginia’s offense to see an increase in scoring efficiency, also pointing toward the over.

Best Bet: Over 46.5

Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: DEL -2.5 | Total: 61.5

DEL -2.5 | 61.5 Moneyline: DEL -138 | WKU +118

It may be their first season in the FBS, but we all knew what the Delaware Blue Hens were capable of. Off to a 3-1 start in the CUSA, the Blue Hens meet their match in a Week 6 tilt versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Delaware’s lone loss came against the Colorado Buffaloes. Otherwise, the Group of 5 program has had no problem cashing against UConn and FIU as substantive underdogs. In doing so, the betting market has adjusted its view of the Blue Hens, installing them as home chalk against a premier C-USA squad. As good as its offense has been, defensive concerns continue to plague the Delaware team.

The Blue Hens give up a concerning amount of yards and points per game. While they’ve taken on some top-end opponents, they are giving up 407.8 yards per game, with 223.5 of those coming through the air. That plays into WKU’s most prominent strength on offense.

The Hilltoppers are one of the best teams in the country when it comes to airing it out. Western Kentucky averages 308.4 passing yards per game, the 13th-most among FBS schools. Predictably, that correlates with 35.0 points per game.

Cowardly bettors may seek refuge on the over, but we’re not dismissing Western Kentucky’s chances on the road. We’re backing the Hilltoppers on the moneyline, expecting them to poke holes in Delaware’s biggest weakness all night long.

Best Bet: Western Kentucky +118

Stadium: Snapdrago Stadium

Snapdrago Stadium Location: San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Spread: SDST -6.5 | Total: 41.5

SDST -6.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: SDST -225 | CSU +188

The San Diego State Aztecs have struggled in recent seasons, but they appear to have turned a corner in 2025. The MWC competitors are off to a 3-1 start, alternating between strong offensive and stout defensive performances. That combination puts the 1-3 Colorado State Rams at a significant disadvantage in Week 6.

While their offense has come through when needed, the Aztecs’ defense has been the difference through their first four games of the season. San Diego State has held opponents to just 239.8 yards per game, equaling a paltry 9.8 points per game. Over their past two outings, they’ve given up a lone field goal while covering the spread in both outings.

Those impressive defensive performances are expected to continue against the Rams. Colorado State sits in the bottom tier of FBS schools in every offensive facet. They muster just 344.3 yards and 15.3 points per game, falling to 103rd and 130th in the FBS, respectively.

Sharp bettors will want to get a piece of the under, but we’re expecting a comfortable win for the Aztecs. With that, we’re backing San Diego State to cover the spread.

Best Bet: Under 41.5, San Diego State -6.5

We’re taking a stance on four plays tonight. West Virginia and BYU should find a way over the total, the Hilltoppers are live underdogs on the moneyline, and San Diego State should cash as home chalk in a low-scoring affair.

