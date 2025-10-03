College Football Week 6 Picks: Saturday Underdog 3-Game Parlay

‌



Stadium: Kenan Stadium

Kenan Stadium Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Spread: CLEM -14.5 | Total: 46.5

CLEM -14.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: CLEM -720 | UNC +520

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Once considered a College Football Playoff frontrunner, the Clemson Tigers are at risk of not even making a bowl game. While that hasn’t deterred bettors from backing the Tigers, we think they are poised for another upset loss in Saturday’s ACC clash versus the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Nothing is going right for Clemson. Their offense ranks among the worst in the Power Four, and their defense consistently falls short of expectations. Now in the midst of playing three of four on the road, they’re primed for a letdown in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels lack the same offensive fight as Clemson, but they have stood up well defensively throughout the campaign. Through four games, UNC is limiting opponents to 344.5 yards per game, with an equally stout 22.8 points per game. Expect another resounding defensive performance at Kenan Stadium on Friday.

The x-factor in this contest will be North Carolina’s ability to control the clock and keep Clemson’s offense off the field. Thankfully, the Tigers are one of the worst teams in the country at converting third downs. That should allow the Tar Heels to keep their defense fresh and use their running game to dictate pace. They are a long shot for a reason, but the Tar Heels are worth the investment on the moneyline.

Leg 1: North Carolina +520

Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Spread: LOU -6.5 | Total: 60.5

LOU -6.5 | 60.5 Moneyline: LOU -210 | UVA +176

The Virginia Cavaliers have a fight on their hands if they hope to maintain their Top 25 ranking. Standing in their way is an underappreciated Louisville Cardinals side that is desperately trying to usurp the Cavs in the standings. Nevertheless, Virginia will be ready to defend its position in Week 6.

Virginia’s success is grounded in its offense. The Cavaliers rank fifth in the country in yards per game, torching opponents for an average of 539.6. As expected, this translates to elite offensive output, with the ACC squad averaging 45.6 points per game.

Louisville will be ready to trade punches with the Cavaliers, but we expect the Cardinals to fall to the canvas on Saturday. Louisville has yet to face a quality opponent, bolstering their season averages and betting optics. Their most notable victory came against the Pittsburgh Panthers, a game in which the Cardinals were installed as -3.5 road chalk.

When adjusted for opponent, the Cavaliers’ team profile looks significantly better than that of the Cardinals. As a result, we’re taking them as outright winners on the moneyline.

Leg 2: Virginia +176

Stadium: TDECU Stadium

TDECU Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: TTU -11.5 | Total: 51.5

TTU -11.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: TTU -460 | HOU +360

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season. Off to a 4-0 start, the Red Raiders’ outlook is even more guarded as they wander further into Big 12 play. They face an unsuspecting test against the Houston Cougars in Week 6.

Granted, Houston narrowly escaped last week’s test versus Oregon State; however, they remain one of the premier defensive programs in the country. So far this season, the Cougars have held opponents to a minuscule 265.5 yards per game. They’ve been most impressive at stopping the pass, with all four opponents combining for 502 passing yards, or 125.5 yards per game.

That impressive secondary play will be crucial to limiting the Red Raiders’ air raid offense. Texas Tech is the top passing team in the country, putting up nearly 358.5 yards per game. But now playing consecutive road games against the top defense in the Big 12, it remains to be seen whether they can maintain that production on Saturday.

Another live dog worth a flyer, the Houston Cougars will be ready to defend their home soil when Texas Tech invades. The safe play is taking the points with Houston, but we expect the tomfoolery to run deep in Week 6. Backing them as home underdogs on the moneyline rounds out our parlay.

Leg 3: Houston +360

North Caroli na +520

Virginia +176

Houston +360

Bettors could be in line for a massive payday with our Week 6 Saturday underdog parlay. Backing North Carolina, Virginia, and Houston on the moneyline would return an almost retirement-worthy +7771.