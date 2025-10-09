College Football Week 7 Picks: Thursday Night Best Bets

‌



Stadium: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium Location: Statesboro, GA

Statesboro, GA Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: USM -3.5 | Total: 60.5

USM -3.5 | 60.5 Moneyline: USM -168 | GASO +140

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Offense will be top of mind as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles invade Allen E. Paulson Stadium for a Sun Belt showdown between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Georgia Southern Eagles.

Southern Miss hasn’t missed a beat on offense this season. The Eagles have soared over their team total in three of their previous four, averaging 34.5 points per game over that stretch. The SBC West leaders employ a balanced attack, notching 238.2 passing and 139.6 rushing yards per game. They will press that advantage against a Georgia Southern team that gives up a whopping 481.0 yards per game.

At the same time, the hosts should have no problem keeping pace with their guests. Georgia Southern isn’t renowned for its captivating offense, but the Eagles have eclipsed 410 yards in two of their last three. That trend should persist against a Southern Miss squad that allows nearly 400 yards per game.

The betting line is shifting toward Georgia Southern, and some of that action is deserved. Still, we can’t overlook the implied advantage in betting this one to go over the total.

Best Bet: Over 60.5

Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium

Fifth Third Stadium Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Where to Watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: LT -5.5 | Total: 45.5

LT -5.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: LT -215 | KENN +180

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are growling to open the 2025 campaign. Other than a closer-than-expected loss versus LSU, the Bulldogs have run roughshod over the competition. Their next victim will be the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday night.

L-Tech is operating efficiently on both sides of the ball. Including their loss to the SEC powerhouse, the Bulldogs are giving up just 346.2 yards per game. They’ve been particularly stout against the run and have hamstrung opponents to a minuscule 105.8 yards per game. Likewise, their offense is predicated on the run, allowing the Bulldogs to control the clock and dictate tempo in each one of their matchups.

Kennesaw State may be 3-2, but its success is contraindicated in its underlying metrics. The Owls rank in the bottom half of the country in total offense and defense, albeit with two of their games coming against Power Four schools. Still, this is a team that hasn’t eclipsed 28 points in any of its last three games, despite taking on two Group of Five also-rans and an FCS opponent.

There is a clear divide between these teams, and that discrepancy is not reflected in the betting odds. At the current valuation, there is a substantive edge in backing the Bulldogs to cash as short road favorites.

Best Bet: Louisiana Tech -5.5

Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: TULN -6.5 | Total: 53.5

TULN -6.5 | 53.5 Moneyline: TULN -230 | ECU +195

The Tulane Green Wave and East Carolina Pirates are battling it out for crucial footing in the AAC standings. Both teams are 1-0 in conference play, and the victor will be decided by which team can execute on Thursday night. In that regard, we give the edge to the Pirates as road dogs.

Over the past few weeks, East Carolina has flashed its offensive muscles against some quality opponents. While they came up short versus BYU, the Pirates put up over 400 yards of total offense, including 285 passing yards. Likewise, they bullied Army last time out, totaling 28 points on 431 yards. Across the three-game sample, the Pirates are up to 444.0 yards per game.

That offensive efficiency puts the Green Wave at a disadvantage in their home games. While Tulane’s offense has been up to the task, its defense is giving up 399.0 yards per game, with 237.2 of those coming through the air. Not surprisingly, those rankings relegate the Green Wave to 108th and 112th in their respective categories. More concerningly, they are due for quick and unforgiving defensive regression.

Tulane’s scoring defense ranks substantially ahead of its total defense. Inevitably, regression is looming, pointing toward a sharp increase in opponent scoring. The Pirates can press their advantage through the air, and there’s nothing Tulane can do to stop them.

We like East Carolina in this spot, backing them as meaty road underdogs on the moneyline.

Best Bet: East Carolina +195

Sharp bettors are licking their chops ahead of this scintillating Thursday night slate. We’re backing the over between Southern Miss and Georgia Southern, laying the points with Louisiana Tech, and backing East Carolina straight up versus Tulane.

