College Football Week 9: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

Heading into Week 9, the race in the SEC continues to heat up. With plenty of conference showdowns on the horizon, here’s a look at the full predictions for this weekend’s college football slate in one of the top conferences in the nation.

Noon ET | ABC

Ole Miss enters Week 9 looking to make a statement after falling to Georgia in their SEC showdown last weekend. The Rebels have the opportunity to do precisely that on the road against a surging Oklahoma team, fresh off an impressive win of its own on the road over South Carolina. The Sooners have the home-field advantage, but the Rebels have proven they can win on any field. That said, give me Lane Kiffin’s squad to take the win.

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Oklahoma 30

12:45 PM ET | SECN

Auburn’s season started strong but quickly took a turn for the worse as head coach Hugh Freeze’s seat continues to grow warmer by the week. Similar to the Tigers’ start, Arkansas’ early-season success was quickly shut down by reemerging struggles that cost Sam Pittman his job. However, since Bobby Petrino has taken over as the interim head coach for the Razorbacks, Arkansas has looked more competitive over the last two weeks than at any point under Pittman. After back-to-back weeks of falling just shy of upsetting ranked opponents, I like the odds Petrino gets his first win back as a head coach on Saturday.

Prediction: Arkansas 38, Auburn 33

3:30 PM ET | ABC

Alabama looks like the most well-rounded team in the SEC after several weeks of impressive performances that have dug them out of the hole left by their Week 1 loss. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks have spent more time beating themselves than worrying about how opponents will be able to beat them. This matchup will likely end in yet another disappointing home showing for South Carolina.

Prediction: Alabama 38, South Carolina 20

3:30 PM ET | ESPN

Missouri has a prime opportunity to prove it belongs and join the rest of the SEC teams in the College Football Playoff conversation, with a huge matchup against Vanderbilt on the horizon. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Commodores spent too much time earning the respect around the nation to give it all up on their home turf. That said, I like the odds Vandy keeps rolling.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 27, Missouri 23

4:15 PM ET | SECN

The Longhorns are one of the few teams in the league that, even when they win, still lose. Texas has looked unimpressive, arguably, all season, and its recent overtime victory over Kentucky added yet another poor performance on the season for Steve Sarkisian’s squad. Mississippi State has the talent to upset Texas, but with the Longhorns understanding one more loss likely puts their postseason hopes to rest for good, expect a win on the road for UT.

Prediction: Texas 30, Mississippi State 24

7:30 PM ET | ABC

Texas A&M enters this road matchup against LSU as slight favorites, which alone is surprising considering how lackluster the Tigers have looked throughout the season. I’ll keep this one short and sweet. Not only do I believe the Aggies win, but I like the odds that Mike Elko’s team covers the spread with ease.

Prediction: Texas A&M 37, LSU 27

7:45 PM ET | SECN

Tennessee enters the weekend with a chance to get back in the win column following a disappointing loss to Alabama last week. The Vols should have no trouble taking care of business against Kentucky, even after the Wildcats nearly upset the Longhorns in Week 8. Give me the Volunteers to keep their SEC hopes alive.

Prediction: Tennessee 42, Kentucky 13

