NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Miami Play Today? College Football Schedule for Hurricanes’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Miami Hurricanes’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Miami Play Today?

No, the Miami Hurricanes do not play today in Week 7 of the college football season. Miami gets its bye a week after beating the Florida State Seminoles to improve to 5-0 this season. 

The Hurricanes welcome the Louisville Cardinals to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 8.  

Miami sports the shortest odds to win the ACC at -200, and the Hurricanes also hold growing momentum in the odds to win this season’s National Championship at +1000.

What does the rest of the Hurricanes’ schedule look like this season? Find out below. 

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 31 Miami 27, Notre Dame 24
Sept. 6 Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 3
Sept. 13 Miami 49, South Florida 12
Sept. 20 Miami 26, Florida 7
Sept. 27 Bye
Oct. 4 Miami 28, Florida State 22
Oct. 11 Bye
Oct. 17 vs Louisville
Oct. 25 vs. Stanford
Nov. 1 at SMU
Nov. 8 vs Syracuse 
Nov. 15 vs NC State
Nov. 22 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 29 at Pittsburgh

