Does Oklahoma Play Today? College Football Schedule for Sooners’ Next Game

Does Oklahoma Play Today?

No, the Oklahoma Sooners do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Oklahoma gets its bye a week after outlasting the Auburn Tigers to improve to 4-0 this season.

The Sooners hit the road to meet the Kent State Golden Flashes in Week 6.

Oklahoma sports the seventh-best odds to win the SEC at +1300, and the Sooners also continue to gain steam with their odds to win this season's National Championship at +2200.

What does the rest of the Sooners' schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full schedule.

