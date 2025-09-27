Does Oklahoma Play Today? College Football Schedule for Sooners’ Next Game
John Canady
Host · Writer
Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Auburn 287 | Oklahoma 303
Passing Yards: Auburn 220 | Oklahoma 271
Rushing Yards: Auburn 67 | Oklahoma 32
First Downs: Auburn 18 | Oklahoma 16
Third Downs: Auburn 3-15 | Oklahoma 3-12
Fourth Downs: Auburn 1-3 | Oklahoma 0-1
Red Zone: Auburn 3-3 | Oklahoma 4-4
Turnovers: Auburn 0 | Oklahoma 1
Time of Possession: Auburn 35:34 | Oklahoma 24:26
Oklahoma Leaders
Passing
John Mateer: 24-36, 271 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT
Rushing
John Mateer: 10 ATT, 29 YDS (2.9 AVG)
Tory Blaylock: 8 ATT, 7 YDS (0.9 AVG)
Jovantae Barnes: 1 ATT, -3 YDS
Deion Burks: 1 ATT, -1 YD
Isaiah Sategna: 6 ATT, 0 YDS
Receiving
Isaiah Sategna: 9 REC, 107 YDS
Deion Burks: 6 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD
Jaren Kanak: 6 REC, 61 YDS
Keontez Lewis: 2 REC, 14 YDS
Tory Blaylock: 1 REC, 15 YDS
Does Oklahoma Play Today?
No, the Oklahoma Sooners do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Oklahoma gets its bye a week after outlasting the Auburn Tigers to improve to 4-0 this season.
The Sooners hit the road to meet the Kent State Golden Flashes in Week 6.
Oklahoma sports the seventh-best odds to win the SEC at +1300, and the Sooners also continue to gain steam with their odds to win this season's National Championship at +2200.
What does the rest of the Sooners' schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full schedule.
Oklahoma vs. Kent State
Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 4:00 PM ET
Memorial Stadium | Norman, OKKent State Win Total: N/A MAC Odds: N/A CFP Odds: N/A
Texas vs. Oklahoma
Week 7 | Oct 11, 2025 | 3:30 PM ET
Cotton Bowl | Dallas, TXTexas Win Total: 9.5 SEC Odds: +310 CFP Odds: -150
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina
Week 8 | Oct 18, 2025 | TBD
Williams-Brice Stadium | Columbia, SCSouth Carolina Win Total: 5.5 SEC Odds: +30000 CFP Odds: +5000
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma
Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | TBD
Memorial Stadium | Norman, OKOle Miss Win Total: 9.5 SEC Odds: +1100 CFP Odds: +128
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee
Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | TBD
Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, TNTennessee Win Total: 8.5 SEC Odds: +3000 CFP Odds: +270
Oklahoma vs. Alabama
Week 12 | Nov 15, 2025 | TBD
Bryant-Denny Stadium | Tuscaloosa, ALAlabama Win Total: 8.5 SEC Odds: +450 CFP Odds: +100
Missouri vs. Oklahoma
Week 13 | Nov 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET
Memorial Stadium | Norman, OKMissouri Win Total: 8.5 SEC Odds: +2200 CFP Odds: +280
LSU vs. Oklahoma
Week 14 | Nov 29, 2025 | TBD
Memorial Stadium | Norman, OKLSU Win Total: 9.5 SEC Odds: +700 CFP Odds: -142
Oklahoma 34, Illinois State 3
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Illinois State 151 | Oklahoma 495
Passing Yards: Illinois State 34 | Oklahoma 392
Rushing Yards: Illinois State 117 | Oklahoma 103
First Downs: Illinois State 8 | Oklahoma 28
Third Downs: Illinois State 1-11 | Oklahoma 4-10
Fourth Downs: Illinois State 0-0 | Oklahoma 2-3
Red Zone: Illinois State 1-1 | Oklahoma 3-3
Turnovers: Illinois State 0 | Oklahoma 2
Time of Possession: Illinois State 27:04 | Oklahoma 32:56
Oklahoma Leaders
Passing
Mateer: 30-37, 392 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Blaylock: 8 ATT, 44 YDS (5.5 AVG)
Mateer: 7 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD (6.0 AVG)
Robinson: 8 ATT, 17 YDS (2.1 AVG)
Burks: 2 ATT, 5 YDS
Barnes: 7 ATT, -3 YDS
Ott: 1 ATT, -2 YDS
Receiving
Lewis: 9 REC, 119 YDS, 1 TD
Burks: 7 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD
Kanak: 7 REC, 80 YDS
Blaylock: 2 REC, 53 YDS
Sategna: 4 REC, 46 YDS
Robinson: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Michigan 288 | Oklahoma 408
Passing Yards: Michigan 142 | Oklahoma 270
Rushing Yards: Michigan 146 | Oklahoma 138
First Downs: Michigan 12 | Oklahoma 22
Third Downs: Michigan 3-14 | Oklahoma 9-17
Fourth Downs: Michigan 0-1 | Oklahoma 1-1
Red Zone: Michigan 1-2 | Oklahoma 4-4
Turnovers: Michigan 0 | Oklahoma 2
Time of Possession: Michigan 27:48 | Oklahoma 32:12
Oklahoma Leaders
Passing
Mateer: 21-34, 270 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Mateer: 19 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD (3.9 AVG)
Barnes: 9 ATT, 44 YDS (4.9 AVG)
Blaylock: 6 ATT, 24 YDS (4.0 AVG)
Ott: 2 ATT, -3 YDS
Sategna: 4 ATT, -1 YD
Receiving
Burks: 7 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD
Kanak: 5 REC, 90 YDS
Sategna: 6 REC, 49 YDS
Lewis: 2 REC, 17 YDS
Barnes: 1 REC, 10 YDS
Blaylock: 1 REC, 3 YDS
Oklahoma 42, Temple 3
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Oklahoma 515 | Temple 104
Passing Yards: Oklahoma 287 | Temple 78
Rushing Yards: Oklahoma 228 | Temple 26
First Downs: Oklahoma 29 | Temple 7
Third Downs: Oklahoma 6-13 | Temple 3-16
Fourth Downs: Oklahoma 0-0 | Temple 0-0
Red Zone: Oklahoma 5-5 | Temple 1-1
Turnovers: Oklahoma 1 | Temple 0
Time of Possession: Oklahoma 32:16 | Temple 27:44
Oklahoma Leaders
Passing
John Mateer: 20-34, 282 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT
Michael Hawkins Jr.: 1-3, 5 YDS
Rushing
Tory Blaylock: 14 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD (7.3 AVG)
John Mateer: 7 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD (7.6 AVG)
Xavier Robinson: 6 ATT, 26 YDS (4.3 AVG)
Michael Hawkins Jr.: 6 ATT, 25 YDS, 1 TD (4.2 AVG)
Jovantae Barnes: 5 ATT, 22 YDS (4.4 AVG)
Jaydn Ott: 4 ATT, 1 YD
Deion Burks: 0 ATT, -9 YDS
Receiving
Isaiah Sategna: 7 REC, 97 YDS
Jaren Kanak: 4 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD
Deion Burks: 3 REC, 52 YDS
Jacobe Johnson: 2 REC, 19 YDS
Jayden Kearney: 2 REC, 18 YDS
Jovantae Barnes: 2 REC, 12 YDS
