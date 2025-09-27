Live NowLive
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Does Oklahoma Play Today? College Football Schedule for Sooners’ Next Game

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Auburn 287 | Oklahoma 303

    Passing Yards: Auburn 220 | Oklahoma 271

    Rushing Yards: Auburn 67 | Oklahoma 32

    First Downs: Auburn 18 | Oklahoma 16

    Third Downs: Auburn 3-15 | Oklahoma 3-12

    Fourth Downs: Auburn 1-3 | Oklahoma 0-1

    Red Zone: Auburn 3-3 | Oklahoma 4-4

    Turnovers: Auburn 0 | Oklahoma 1

    Time of Possession: Auburn 35:34 | Oklahoma 24:26

     

    Oklahoma Leaders

    Passing

    John Mateer: 24-36, 271 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT

    Rushing

    John Mateer: 10 ATT, 29 YDS (2.9 AVG)

    Tory Blaylock: 8 ATT, 7 YDS (0.9 AVG)

    Jovantae Barnes: 1 ATT, -3 YDS

    Deion Burks: 1 ATT, -1 YD

    Isaiah Sategna: 6 ATT, 0 YDS

    Receiving

    Isaiah Sategna: 9 REC, 107 YDS

    Deion Burks: 6 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD

    Jaren Kanak: 6 REC, 61 YDS

    Keontez Lewis: 2 REC, 14 YDS

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

    Tory Blaylock: 1 REC, 15 YDS

  • Oklahoma vs. Kent State

    Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 4:00 PM ET

    Memorial Stadium | Norman, OK  Kent State Win Total: N/A MAC Odds: N/A CFP Odds: N/A

  • Texas vs. Oklahoma

    Week 7 | Oct 11, 2025 | 3:30 PM ET

    Cotton Bowl | Dallas, TX  Texas Win Total: 9.5 SEC Odds: +310 CFP Odds: -150

  • Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

    Week 8 | Oct 18, 2025 | TBD

    Williams-Brice Stadium | Columbia, SC  South Carolina Win Total: 5.5 SEC Odds: +30000 CFP Odds: +5000

  • Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

    Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | TBD

    Memorial Stadium | Norman, OK  Ole Miss Win Total: 9.5 SEC Odds: +1100 CFP Odds: +128

  • Oklahoma vs. Tennessee

    Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | TBD

    Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, TN  Tennessee Win Total: 8.5 SEC Odds: +3000 CFP Odds: +270

  • Oklahoma vs. Alabama

    Week 12 | Nov 15, 2025 | TBD

    Bryant-Denny Stadium | Tuscaloosa, AL  Alabama Win Total: 8.5 SEC Odds: +450 CFP Odds: +100

  • Missouri vs. Oklahoma

    Week 13 | Nov 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET

    Memorial Stadium | Norman, OK  Missouri Win Total: 8.5 SEC Odds: +2200 CFP Odds: +280

  • LSU vs. Oklahoma

    Week 14 | Nov 29, 2025 | TBD

    Memorial Stadium | Norman, OK  LSU Win Total: 9.5 SEC Odds: +700 CFP Odds: -142

  • Oklahoma 34, Illinois State 3

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Illinois State 151 | Oklahoma 495

    Passing Yards: Illinois State 34 | Oklahoma 392

    Rushing Yards: Illinois State 117 | Oklahoma 103

    First Downs: Illinois State 8 | Oklahoma 28

    Third Downs: Illinois State 1-11 | Oklahoma 4-10

    Fourth Downs: Illinois State 0-0 | Oklahoma 2-3

    Red Zone: Illinois State 1-1 | Oklahoma 3-3

    Turnovers: Illinois State 0 | Oklahoma 2

    Time of Possession: Illinois State 27:04 | Oklahoma 32:56

    Oklahoma Leaders

    Passing

    Mateer: 30-37, 392 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing

    Blaylock: 8 ATT, 44 YDS (5.5 AVG)

    Mateer: 7 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD (6.0 AVG)

    Robinson: 8 ATT, 17 YDS (2.1 AVG)

    Burks: 2 ATT, 5 YDS

    Barnes: 7 ATT, -3 YDS

    Ott: 1 ATT, -2 YDS

    Receiving

    Lewis: 9 REC, 119 YDS, 1 TD

    Burks: 7 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD

    Kanak: 7 REC, 80 YDS

    Blaylock: 2 REC, 53 YDS

    Sategna: 4 REC, 46 YDS

    Robinson: 1 REC, 9 YDS

  • Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Michigan 288 | Oklahoma 408

    Passing Yards: Michigan 142 | Oklahoma 270

    Rushing Yards: Michigan 146 | Oklahoma 138

    First Downs: Michigan 12 | Oklahoma 22

    Third Downs: Michigan 3-14 | Oklahoma 9-17

    Fourth Downs: Michigan 0-1 | Oklahoma 1-1

    Red Zone: Michigan 1-2 | Oklahoma 4-4

    Turnovers: Michigan 0 | Oklahoma 2

    Time of Possession: Michigan 27:48 | Oklahoma 32:12

    Oklahoma Leaders

    Passing

    Mateer: 21-34, 270 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing

    Mateer: 19 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD (3.9 AVG)

    Barnes: 9 ATT, 44 YDS (4.9 AVG)

    Blaylock: 6 ATT, 24 YDS (4.0 AVG)

    Ott: 2 ATT, -3 YDS

    Sategna: 4 ATT, -1 YD

    Receiving

    Burks: 7 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD

    Kanak: 5 REC, 90 YDS

    Sategna: 6 REC, 49 YDS

    Lewis: 2 REC, 17 YDS

    Barnes: 1 REC, 10 YDS

    Blaylock: 1 REC, 3 YDS

  • Oklahoma 42, Temple 3

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Oklahoma 515 | Temple 104

    Passing Yards: Oklahoma 287 | Temple 78

    Rushing Yards: Oklahoma 228 | Temple 26

    First Downs: Oklahoma 29 | Temple 7

    Third Downs: Oklahoma 6-13 | Temple 3-16

    Fourth Downs: Oklahoma 0-0 | Temple 0-0

    Red Zone: Oklahoma 5-5 | Temple 1-1

    Turnovers: Oklahoma 1 | Temple 0

    Time of Possession: Oklahoma 32:16 | Temple 27:44

    Oklahoma Leaders

    Passing

    John Mateer: 20-34, 282 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT

    Michael Hawkins Jr.: 1-3, 5 YDS

    Rushing

    Tory Blaylock: 14 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD (7.3 AVG)

    John Mateer: 7 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD (7.6 AVG)

    Xavier Robinson: 6 ATT, 26 YDS (4.3 AVG)

    Michael Hawkins Jr.: 6 ATT, 25 YDS, 1 TD (4.2 AVG)

    Jovantae Barnes: 5 ATT, 22 YDS (4.4 AVG)

    Jaydn Ott: 4 ATT, 1 YD

    Deion Burks: 0 ATT, -9 YDS

    Receiving

    Isaiah Sategna: 7 REC, 97 YDS

    Jaren Kanak: 4 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD

    Deion Burks: 3 REC, 52 YDS

    Jacobe Johnson: 2 REC, 19 YDS

    Jayden Kearney: 2 REC, 18 YDS

    Jovantae Barnes: 2 REC, 12 YDS

