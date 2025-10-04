Live NowLive
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Does Oregon Play Today? College Football Schedule for Ducks’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


As the 2025 college football season rolls on, SportsGrid brings you the complete Oregon Ducks schedule. Follow each matchup with our detailed week-by-week guide.

Do the Oregon Ducks Play Today?

No, Oregon does not play today in Week 6 of the college football season. The Ducks get their first well-earned bye as they hit the break as the No. 2-ranked team in the country at 5-0. 

The Ducks are coming off a massive victory over the then No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 5. Oregon pulled off the upset in double overtime at Beaver Stadium, sending more than 100,000 disappointed Penn State fans home with a bad taste in their mouths.

Oregon is nipping at the Ohio State Buckeyes’ (+220) heels as the number two favorite on the National Championship odds board at +250. They are also right behind the Buckeyes (+155) in the race for the Big Ten title, sitting at +160.

What does the rest of the season schedule look like for the undefeated Ducks? Check it out right here. 

Oregon Ducks 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Oregon 59, Montana State 13
Sept. 6 Oregon 69, Oklahoma State 3
Sept. 13 Oregon 34 at Northwestern 14
Sept. 20 Oregon 41, Oregon State 7
Sept. 27 Oregon 30 at Penn State 24
Oct. 4 Bye
Oct. 11 vs No. 8 Indiana – 3:30 PM ET (CBS)
Oct. 18 at Rutgers
Oct. 25 vs Wisconsin
Nov. 1 Bye
Nov. 8 at Iowa
Nov. 14 vs Minnesota – 9:00 PM ET (FOX)
Nov. 22 vs USC
Nov. 29 at Washington

