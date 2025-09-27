Live NowLive
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Does Texas Tech Play Today? College Football Schedule for Red Raiders’ Next Game

John Canady

Host · Writer

The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Texas Tech Play Today?

No, the Texas Tech Red Raiders do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Texas Tech gets its bye a week after dominating the Utah Utes to improve to 4-0 this season. 

The Red Raiders hit the road to meet the Houston Cougars in Week 6.  

Texas Tech sports the shortest odds to win the Big 12 at +230, and the Red Raiders also have the trending odds to win this season’s National Championship at +5500.

What does the rest of the Red Raiders’ schedule look like this season? Find out below. 

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date

Game

Aug. 30

Texas Tech 67, Arkansas-Pine Bluff  7

Sept. 6

Texas Tech 62, Kent State 14

Sept. 13

Texas Tech 45, Oregon State 14

Sept. 20

Texas Tech 34, Utah 10

Sept. 27

Bye

Oct. 4

at Houston

Oct. 11

vs. Kansas

Oct. 18

at Arizona State

Oct. 25

vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 1

at Kansas State

Nov. 8

vs. No. 25 BYU

Nov. 15

vs. UCF

Nov. 22

Bye

Nov. 29

at West Virginia

