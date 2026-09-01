ESPN Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish Ahead of College Football Week 1

Northwestern Wildcats Team Profile
- Head Coach: David Braun (3rd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Chip Kelly
- Defensive Coordinator: Tim McGarigle
- 2025 Record: 7-6 (4-5)
- 2025 Finish: 11th in the Big Ten
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Stadium: Ryan Field
- Last League Title: 2000 (co)
ESPN SP+ Predictions
- Average Conference Wins: 2.8
- ESPN Chance at 11+ Wins: 0.0%
- ESPN Chance at 6+ Wins: 44.5%
Northwestern continues its rebuild after navigating several difficult seasons both on and off the field. David Braun has earned respect for keeping the Wildcats competitive, but depth remains a concern against the conference's top programs. ESPN projects another challenging season, though Northwestern has proven capable of exceeding expectations before.
Week 1: vs. South Dakota State
Key additions
- QB Aidan Chiles
- LB Kobie McKinzie
- TE Luke Dehnicke
Key departures
- OL Caleb Tiernan
- LB Mac Uihlein
- OL Evan Beerntsen
Top incoming recruits
- WR Jaden McDuffie
- OT Jack Fuchs
- OG Owen Fors