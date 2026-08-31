USA TODAY Ranks the Top 15 Big Ten Players: 2026 College Football Rankings

Now it's Your Turn! Who is the Best of the Best in the Big Ten?

Get in on the Debate: Who's the Big Ten's Best?

USA TODAY has laid out its top 15 Big Ten stars for 2026, but now it's your turn to debate the rankings!

THE TOP DOG: Is Jeremiah Smith the unanimous #1 player in the conference, or would you take a franchise quarterback like Julian Sayin or Dante Moore at the top?

THE OREGON TANK: The Ducks placed six players on this 15-man list. Does Eugene have the best overall roster in the country?

THE SLEEPER: Which defensive disruptor in the 10-15 range, like Koi Perich or Rolijah Hardy, is most likely to earn consensus All-American honors this fall?

Drop your hot takes and player rankings in the comments!