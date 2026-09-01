ESPN Predicts the Record of All 18 Big Ten Teams Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

8. Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies Team Profile
- Head Coach: Jedd Fisch (3rd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: N/A
- Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Walters
- 2025 Record: 9-4 (5-4)
- 2025 Finish: 7th in the Big Ten
- Stadium: Husky Stadium
- Location: Seattle, Washington
FPI Prediction: 7.0-5.0
ESPN SP+ Predictions
- Average Conference Wins: 5.0
- ESPN Chance at 11+ Wins: 2.2%
- ESPN Chance at 6+ Wins: 95.3%
Some have Washington as a Big Ten dark horse, but the national media is discounting the Demond Williams's situation where he tried to leave for a better offer and had the door shut in his face.
The Huskies lost a lot of offensive skill as well.
Washington misses Ohio State, but have to play at USC, at Oregon, and host Indiana. Trips east to Purdue, Nebraska, and Michigan State are not terrible.
Week 1: vs. Washington State