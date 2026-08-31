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NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Martin Jarmond dismissed as UCLA athletic director, Tim Harris to serve as interim

Alex Hutton, author

Alex Hutton

Host · Writer

UCLA has dismissed athletic director Martin Jarmond, according to multiple reports. In a message to the university, chancellor Julio Frenk cited the program’s significant financial deficit as a key reason for the move.

“UCLA Athletics currently carries a significant financial deficit, and its current path is not sustainable,” Frenk wrote. “Now is the moment to build a model for Athletics that protects the breadth of our program, creates new opportunities for student-athletes and coaches, and supports itself through the revenue it generates.”

Jarmond had served as UCLA’s athletic director since 2020, having joined the Bruins from Boston College. The first Black athletic director in UCLA history, he presided over a tumultuous time in college sports, highlighted by the rise of NIL and UCLA’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

UCLA won nine NCAA championships during Jarmond’s tenure, including the first women’s basketball title in program history. However, he received criticism for his handling of the football team during this same time frame. He chose not to fire then-head coach Chip Kelly in 2023 despite widespread calls to do so, only to have Kelly depart to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. Late in the hiring cycle, Jarmond replaced Kelly with DeShaun Foster, who was unprepared to be a head coach and lasted less than two seasons in the role.

Furthermore, while Jarmond did not hire men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin, the latter’s behavior has been a frequent source of controversy and placed considerable scrutiny on the program.

Former Lakers executive Tim Harris will serve as athletic director on an interim basis. Harris is a 1984 graduate of UCLA who spent 35 years working for the Lakers, mostly in business-related aspects of the team. He had recently been doing volunteer work for the business side of the university, according to the California Post.

“Tim is a proud alumnus and former student-athlete — simply put, he loves UCLA and cares deeply about our future,” Frenk wrote. “[He] knows what it takes to grow a world-class sports organization and global brand, and he holds longstanding relationships throughout Los Angeles and globally. He brings decades of experience in creating partnerships and new sources of revenue, along with a personal focus on centering the student-athlete experience.”

“This work will require the talent and commitment of many people. I want to acknowledge our exceptional coaches, student-athletes and staff for the dedication and passion they bring to our Bruin family every day. Their commitment is at the heart of what makes UCLA Athletics special.”

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