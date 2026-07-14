ESPN Ranks Big Ten College Football 2026 Offseasons From 1-18

Ohio State Buckeyes Team Profile
- Head Coach: Ryan Day (8th Season)
- 2025 Record: 12-2 (9-0)
- 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
Ohio State suffered some major departures, including standout safety Caleb Downs, but few teams reload better than the Buckeyes. The additions of James Smith and Qua Russaw, combined with a recruiting class headlined by Chris Henry Jr., keep the roster loaded with championship-caliber talent.
Key additions
- DT James Smith
- DE Qua Russaw
- DB Earl Little Jr.
Key departures
- S Caleb Downs
- LB Arvell Reese
- WR Carnell Tate
Top incoming recruits
- WR Chris Henry Jr.
- OLB Cincere Johnson
- CB Jay Timmons