USA Today Ranks All 18 Big Ten College Football Head Coaches | Bench Boss Power Rankings

King Curt's Empire: Ranking Every Big Ten College Football Head Coach for 2026
College football in 2026 is an absolute madness factory. The mega-expanded Big Ten has transformed into a coast-to-coast leviathan, packed to the brim with legendary minds, national championship winners, high-profile portal wizards, and coaches fighting like crazy just to keep their seats off the hot burner.
From Bloomington becoming the unlikely capital of the college football universe to traditional blue-bloods resetting their identities in the trenches, the coaching hierarchy in this conference is pure theater.
USA Today audited the entire league to rank every single Big Ten head coach heading into the 2026 kickoff. From national title bosses at the top to high-stakes rebuilding projects at the bottom, we break down Paul Myerberg's definitive coaching ledger in the Big Ten.